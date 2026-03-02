It doesn’t matter to Pirates’ Ouaddou whether he’s setting the pace or chasing in the title race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Abdeslam Ouaddou, coach of Orlando Pirates, during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec on February 28 2026.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou does not have a preference whether to set the pace or be in the chasing pack in what’s developing into an interesting Betway Premiership title race.

Always diplomatic, Ouaddou says he will deal with whatever is in front of him over the coming weeks as the race for the league championship gains momentum.

Pirates have accumulated 41 points from their 18 matches, but are under pressure from Mamelodi Sundowns for the top honours, so their battle will be interesting in the coming weeks.

After losing to Sundowns last week, Pirates got their campaign back on track by demolishing old foes Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the Soweto derby on Saturday. They will be out to continue their winning streak against Polokwane City on Wednesday.

“We are here to play all the games and try to win them,” he said.

“We have to keep the same spirit and intensity in every game we are going to play because that is our target. It is only with that mentality that we can start dreaming about the league title.”

Over the past few weeks, Pirates and Sundowns have exchanged places at the top of the standings. That rotation will continue; Ouaddou says he’s not reaching for his calculator yet.

“I’m not here to calculate whether to be first or to chase because every game is important. Two weeks ago, we were not in the same situation, but we have to take this victory against Pirates with happiness and build from it.”

Pirates were dominant in all aspects of the game against Chiefs, where Bafana Bafana internationals Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa scored to ensure this vital victory.

The Soweto derby is demanding, and Ouaddou praised his players for the manner in which they handled the pressure.

“I feel that our boys did really good in this match because it is not easy to manage the pressure of a match like this. They were able to manage the pressure, the event, and they delivered a great performance.

“I think it’s one of the best games that we played, but we have to build from it.”

Ouaddou enjoyed being part of the derby — his first.

“To play your first derby as a player or coach is the same taste because there is rivalry. It is spicy, and the difference is that when you are a player you focus on your own performance because you want to look good for the fans.

“As a coach, you are not only looking after yourself but 20 or 30 players. You are a coach of 30 players, and for me it doesn’t make too much of a difference. It is an important game for the fans, it is two big clubs.

“Pirates and Chiefs are among the biggest clubs in Africa, and this match was not only the Soweto derby, but it was more like a Champions League match.”