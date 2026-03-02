US attacks do not augur well for World Cup, says Iran soccer chief

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mehdi Taremi (right) celebrates scoring for Iran's with teammate Mohammad Mohebi in their 2026 Fifa World Cup Asian qualifiers Group A match against North Korea at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran in June 2025.

By Michael Church

Iran’s soccer chief Mehdi Taj said US and Israeli attacks on the country did not augur well for this year’s Fifa World Cup in North America.

He said senior government officials would evaluate the situation before deciding if any action should be taken.

The US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran at the weekend, killing the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran are due to play in the World Cup being hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

While there was no suggestion Iran might boycott the finals, Iran Football Federation president Taj told a panel discussion on Iran’s IRIB Channel 3 the attacks would have an affect.

“It’s not possible to say exactly but there will certainly be a response,” Taj said. “This will surely be studied by the country’s high-ranking sports officials and there will be a decision on what’s going to happen.

“But what we can say now is that due to this attack and its viciousness, it is far from our expectations that we can look at the World Cup with hope.”

Iran booked a place at their fourth successive finals last year by topping Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying.

They are in Group G with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, with their matches taking place in Los Angeles and Seattle.