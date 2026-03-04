McKenzie says SA ready to host Wafcon as Caf set to make decision

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie says South Africa is ready to host Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) at short notice if Morocco pulls out.

The tournament, which is a qualifier for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil, is scheduled for Morocco from March 17 to April 3.

However, there is uncertainty around the venue less than two weeks before the Wafcon’s scheduled start.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is expected to make the final decision on whether the tournament will go ahead in Morocco or be moved South Africa by Thursday.

“We are ready because we have the stadiums, the people, infrastructure and transport system that are better than any country in Africa,” McKenzie said on Wednesday.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie says South Africa is ready to host WAFCON.



WATCH morehttps://t.co/R9C1C9Hho1 pic.twitter.com/BzA4lpiKOM — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 4, 2026

“Players don’t know when they are travelling, they don’t know what to tell their kids and make proper arrangements with their families.

“We are ready to host because we won’t allow countries that don’t have the same infrastructure as ours to hold us hostage because people can’t make up their minds.

“Even the previous Afcons we hosted, we were standing in for someone else. We are a ‘super-sub’ and we are ready to do that again. It has never happened that two weeks before the competition, there is nothing.

“There is no marketing around the tournament, there is nothing. I think we are dealing with a situation where it [cannot be] anyone but South Africa.

“Then, if you can give it to us, host it. I have confidence in the staff at sport, arts and culture and we will pull it together.”

McKenzie said the situation surrounding Morocco’s hesitance to host the Wafcon and the uncertainty at such a late stage over the venue shows disdain for women’s football.

As the minister of sports, arts and culture I can say we don’t wait for anyone and we will not allow women to be treated this way. At the end of the day, this has embarrassed the president of Caf [Patrice Motsepe], and I am saying it. — Sports minister Gayton McKenzie

“Why do we treat women with such disdain. If this was a man’s tournament, we would have known the date and everything would have been arranged, but that is not the case because this is women. How do coaches prepare, if it is not confirmed or cancelled?

“If they [Morocco] want to host Afcon, they must do so and we will support them but if they don’t want to do it, they must tell us now.

“We are not a country with no stadiums or infrastructure. We will never be held hostage by countries that have less than we have.

“As the minister of sports, arts and culture I can say we don’t wait for anyone and we will not allow women to be treated this way. At the end of the day, this has embarrassed the president of Caf [Patrice Motsepe], and I am saying it.

“Part of the meetings we had, we were asked if we are willing to host Wafcon. The situation surrounding Wafcon is deeply concerning and we must not be scared to ask two difficult questions that many people are thinking in private but are not willing to say aloud.

“But, I am going to say them right here today. Are we now going to suffer because Senegal won Afcon? If Senegal had not won that final, would we still be sitting here with this uncertainty?”

Speculation and reporting are Morocco want to withdraw as hosts of Wafcon because of Senegal’s team beating the Atlas Lions in the final of the 2025 men’s Africa Cup of Nations in the North African country in January, in a match marred by match officiating controversy.

TimesLIVE