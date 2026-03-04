Slot rues ‘a bad result’ as bottom side Wolves stun lacklustre Liverpool

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rodrigo Gomes and Andre scored late goals as bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool at Molineux on Tuesday to give them back-to-back wins over top-five teams.

Liverpool have 48 points from 29 games and are fifth in the table, while Wolves’ recent improvement has moved them to 16 points from 30 matches.

Victory for Chelsea at Aston Villa on Wednesday will see champions Liverpool drop to sixth in the table and out of the Champions League qualification places following a ninth defeat of the campaign. They have not lost 10 league games in a season for a decade.

There is no doubt Wolves have improved under manager Rob Edwards and their goals came either side of a strike by Mohamed Salah as he ended his 10-game goal drought with a fine finish.

The teams will meet at the same venue on Friday for their FA Cup fifth-round tie.

“It is a bad result. It was far from good in the first half, in the second half there was a bit more urgency,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot told TNT Sports.

“We were getting closer to scoring but then conceded from probably the first moment they had around our box. We create enough chances but we find it hard to convert those into goals.

“We are losing far too many football games and dropping points. But we have something to play on Friday [in the FA Cup].”

Wolves led after 78 minutes when a quick break provided an opportunity for Gomes and his clever finish with his right foot beat Liverpool keeper Alisson.

It was an amazing night, winning two games in a row here under the lights, it is an amazing feeling. — Rodrigo Gomes

The visitors sprang into life after that and Salah ended almost 900 minutes in the Premier League without a goal when he latched on to a stray pass, burst into the box and finished expertly past Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

Salah has not scored fewer than 18 goals for Liverpool in a Premier League season. That was number five this campaign.

Liverpool looked the most likely to win it from there, but Wolves kept attacking and were rewarded when Andre’s shot deflected off Joe Gomez and into the net in the fourth minute of added time.

“It was an amazing night, winning two games in a row here under the lights, it is an amazing feeling,” Wolves goalscorer Gomes said.

“It is maybe a little late [in the season], but we need to keep going, keep this momentum and keep believing in ourselves.”