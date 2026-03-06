Soccer

Veteran administrator Modisane joins department of sport, arts and culture in Gauteng

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Veteran administrator Mickey Fusi Modisane has joined the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation as chief director for sports and recreation. (TimesLIVE TimesLIVE)

Veteran administrator Mickey Fusi Modisane has joined the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation as chief director for sports and recreation with effect from March 1.

Modisane brings a wealth of experience having previously served at the department of sport, arts and culture, initially as head of marketing and communications and later as head of stakeholder relations and special projects.

During his tenure at the department of sport, he served under six ministers — Fikile Mbalula, Thulas Nxesi, Tokozile Xasa, the late Nathi Mthethwa, Zizi Kodwa and a short stint with current minister Gayton McKenzie.

I am looking forward to playing a role in making sure that we focus on delivering sporting and recreation services for the Gauteng Community

—  Mickey Modisane

Modisane worked on some of the biggest events like the Netball World Cup, SA Sport Awards, the Big Walk, National Recreation Day and Boxing Indaba to name a few.

“I am excited for the opportunity to contribute and be part of the service delivery team of Gauteng, the home of champions, under the guidance of HOD Mpho Nawa and MEC Matome Chiloane.

“I am looking forward to making my contribution. With my experience that includes my time at Orlando Pirates, I am looking forward to playing a role in making sure that we focus on delivering sporting and recreation services for the Gauteng community,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Petrol attendant to pay lobola with his R25k reward for kindness

2

Trent breaks down under pressure during parliamentary testimony

3

The truth hurts, says Zille as DA refuses to meet ANC’s 12-hour deadline on billboard removal

4

SAPS special units set up to combat kidnappings, political murders

5

POLL | Are you worried that the end of Showmax could mean the end of local stories?

Related Articles