Veteran administrator Modisane joins department of sport, arts and culture in Gauteng

Veteran administrator Mickey Fusi Modisane has joined the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation as chief director for sports and recreation.

Modisane brings a wealth of experience having previously served at the department of sport, arts and culture, initially as head of marketing and communications and later as head of stakeholder relations and special projects.

During his tenure at the department of sport, he served under six ministers — Fikile Mbalula, Thulas Nxesi, Tokozile Xasa, the late Nathi Mthethwa, Zizi Kodwa and a short stint with current minister Gayton McKenzie.

I am looking forward to playing a role in making sure that we focus on delivering sporting and recreation services for the Gauteng Community — Mickey Modisane

Modisane worked on some of the biggest events like the Netball World Cup, SA Sport Awards, the Big Walk, National Recreation Day and Boxing Indaba to name a few.

“I am excited for the opportunity to contribute and be part of the service delivery team of Gauteng, the home of champions, under the guidance of HOD Mpho Nawa and MEC Matome Chiloane.

“I am looking forward to making my contribution. With my experience that includes my time at Orlando Pirates, I am looking forward to playing a role in making sure that we focus on delivering sporting and recreation services for the Gauteng community,” he said.

