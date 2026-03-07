Casric Stars continue giant-killing spree in Nedbank Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Decide Chauke of Casric Stars celebrates goal with teammates during the Nedbank Cup 2026 quarterfinal match against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 07 March 2026.

Casric Stars’ giant-killing spree in the Nedbank Cup continues.

They caused a massive upset by knocking overwhelming favourites Orlando Pirates out of the tournament a few weeks ago and have claimed another big scalp.

The men from KwaMhlanga produced another stunning performance to beat AmaZulu 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and book a place in the semifinal stage.

Once again, Stars proved their fitness and held their own against a PSL side away from home during extra-time when Decide Chauke found the back of the net after 125 minutes to settle this tie.

Stars took the lead through Mfundo Thikazi after 12 minutes and AmaZulu equalised two minutes into the second half but Chauke’s effort proved to be decisive in the closing stages as AmaZulu were dumped out of the tournament.

For the opening goal, Thikazi connected with a well-taken pass from Lelethu Skelem in the midfield after the visitors launched a devastating counter-attack.

Before the goal, AmaZulu threatened Stars goalkeeper Tshingwana Mthombeni but the visitors cleared the danger with a long ball that found Skelem.

Skelem controlled the ball before laying it for Thikazi who beat advancing AmaZulu goalkeeper Darren Johnson.

AmaZulu reacted to the goal with more forays into the Stars danger area with Siyanda Hlangabeza, Teboho Mashego, Riaan Hanamub, Hendrick Ekstein and Athini Maqokolo but they could not find the target.

AmaZulu suffered a blow after 33 minutes when goalkeeper Johnson, who has kept nine clean sheets in the league, left the field with an injury and was replaced by Richard Ofori.

Casric missed out on an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead to the halftime break because Thabang Rakwena, who was clearly on side, could not connect with a pass from Siphosethu Meveni.

AmaZulu went to the break a goal down because they missed their chances when they came face to face with the Casric defence marshalled by Teboho Lekatla and Kabelo Mofokeng.

AmaZulu got the second half off to a good start when midfielder Ekstein pulled one back after 49 minutes when he caught the Casric defence still trying to organise themselves.

The rest of the second half continued like before the break with the teams going at each other but they could not find more goals and the match was forced to extra time.

There was a moment of drama after 102 minutes when AmaZulu escaped a red card when Ofori handled the ball outside the box but referee Luxolo Badi gave him yellow much to the disapproval of Casric players.

Had Ofori received red, AmaZulu would have been forced to play the remainder of the match with an infield player as goalkeeper because he replaced injured Johnson in the first half.

Casric took the lead after 125 minutes when substitute attacker Chauke’s close-range strike beat the outstretched hands of Ofori to rebound off the upright into the empty net.

Chauke was released by a defence-splitting pass from man-of-the-match and exciting midfielder Lefa Makua in a crowded penalty box as they continued their giant-killing spree.