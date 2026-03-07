Eze thunderbolt guides Arsenal past Mansfield into FA Cup quarter-finals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eberechi Eze (L) of Arsenal celebrates scoring the 1-3 goal during the English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur in London, Britain, 22 February 2026.

Arsenal survived a genuine scare in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday as they edged past spirited third-tier Mansfield Town 2-1, with Eberechi Eze’s thunderbolt ​sending the Premier League leaders into the quarter-finals.

Noni Madueke gave Arsenal the lead going ‌into halftime at Field Mill but Will Evans equalised for Nigel Clough’s Mansfield before Eze scored in the 66th minute to ensure the top-flight side progressed to the last eight.

“Happy to score. I had the space and ​the opportunity to shoot. So I took it,” Eze told TNT Sports.

“It was a difficult ​environment to play in. But we did what we had to do and ⁠we are through to next round which is the important thing.”

Mikel Arteta named a much-changed ​side, starting teenagers Max Dowman and Marli Salmon, as Arsenal became the first Premier League side to ​start a competitive game with two players aged 16 or under in any competition.

However, Arteta’s changes nearly backfired as the hosts, feeding off a raucous home crowd, gave Arsenal a genuine fright with aggressive pressing and infectious ​energy that clearly unsettled the visitors.

“Before the game, the gaffer said, ‘Just have a go. We were ​not expected to win the game, so have a go and enjoy it’,” Mansfield forward Rhys Oates said.

“We created ‌more ⁠chances than we thought we could and we have given them a game.”

Dowman, Arsenal’s youngest-ever FA Cup player at 16, emerged as a lively attacking threat as the top-flight side gradually found their rhythm before Madueke broke the deadlock in the 41st minute.

Madueke, who had an initial shot saved, ​curled a powerful finish into ​the far corner ⁠to give Arsenal their 100th goal of the season in all competitions.

Clough brought on Evans for the second half and the Welsh striker made an ​instant impact, netting five minutes after coming on.

The 28-year-old wrong-footed a second-guessing ​Cristhian Mosquera ⁠before finishing past Kepa Arrizabalaga in Arsenal’s goal.

“It’s typical, isn’t it? For me to have a league goal drought and then come on for a half against Arsenal and have a goal against them,” ⁠Evans said.

Arsenal ​were rattled but recovered and found the winner when substitute ​Eze made space for himself and fired a powerful shot from the edge of the box to silence the crowd at ​Field Mill and keep Arsenal’s quadruple bid on track.