‘Best performance in this stadium,’ says Pep as City into FA Cup quarters

Omar Marmoush celebrates scoring Manchester City's third goal in their FA Cup fifth round win against Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle on Saturday.

Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush struck twice as the visitors roared back from a goal down to beat Newcastle United 3–1 on Saturday and storm into the FA Cup quarter‑finals for the eighth consecutive season.

The win keeps Pep Guardiola’s side on track for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance, and keeps alive the chance of an elusive quadruple — Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup — of trophies in a single season.

“This is the best performance we have played in this stadium since my decade here,” Guardiola told TNT Sports. “That is consistency and that is why I am proud.”

Newcastle got off to a bright start and Harvey Barnes ran onto a through ball before firing into the far corner in the 18th minute to give the hosts the lead.

Seven-time FA Cup winners City, who are second in the Premier League, then flexed their muscles and Savinho equalised in the 39th with a bizarre goal when Jeremy Doku’s ball behind the defence rolled to the Brazilian and bounced in off his leg.

Marmoush scored the first of his two goals, and seventh against Newcastle since joining City in January last year, in the 47th when Matheus Nunes found him unmarked with a low ball across the face of goal and he fired into the roof of the net.

Marmoush completed his double in the 65th minute in similar fashion, latching onto a Nunes cross and striking a fierce shot.

There was no chance of a hat-trick as Guardiola sent Antoine Semenyo on the Egyptian’s place shortly after.

The manager, who was animated all night, waving his arms and jumping up and down, wrapped Marmoush in a huge hug as the forward headed to the bench.

“A decent performance, we didn’t start so well,” Marmoush told TNT. “We conceded early, but we showed our mentality and our passion on the pitch. We’re very happy to go to the next round.”

Guardiola made 10 changes for the fifth-round tie from the team that drew 2-2 at home to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

City’s Premier League-leading scorer Erling Haaland was not part of the squad ahead of an intense run of fixtures, including a Champions League last-16 clash at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe felt his players “maybe ran out of gas, certainly in the second half but also towards the end of the first half.

“They really stretched us,” he told TNT. “You have to say they were a very good side.”

Also late on Sasturday Chelsea’s Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro struck in extra time to secure a nervy 4–2 win over second tier Wrexham and a place in the quarterfinals as the Premier League giants escaped from the Racecourse Ground after a tough battle.

Garnacho volleyed home from close range in the 97th minute with such force that the ball ricocheted off the back stanchion to give Chelsea the lead for the first time on the night.

Wrexham, who lost George Dobson to a 93rd-minute red card, thought they had equalised deep into added time in the extra period when Lewis Brunt headed home but he was offside.

“It’s such a shame, really, that our first taste of VAR has gone this way,” Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson told TNT Sports.

Joao Pedro sealed Chelsea’s hard-fought win with a close-range shot in the 125th.

Sam Smith had put the Championship side ahead in the 18th when he sprinted onto Callum Doyle’s long pass, took a touch and fired past Robert Sanchez. Chelsea equalised with a huge slice of luck when George Thomason’s attempt to clear Garnacho’s shot struck goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and rolled in.

Wrexham went back in front after 78 minutes when Doyle diverted the ball past Sanchez after Ryan Longman fired it back into the area from a corner. But Josh Acheampong equalised soon after with a blistering shot into the roof of the net after Dobson slipped, sending the game into extra time.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Chelsea, who are fifth in the standings, were coming off a 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday, and Blues boss Liam Rosenior made nine changes to that team for Saturday’s match.

“We’re through,” Rosenior told TNT. “Not the best performance. Really, really difficult game, which we knew it would be. Wrexham were outstanding.

“This was a proper FA Cup tie, the reason why everybody loves the FA Cup. I’m just delighted we’re through in the end.”

Wrexham were keen to add another glittering milestone to their remarkable rise since Hollywood A-listers Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds purchased the North Wales team in 2021.

After three straight promotions, the Red Dragons are now among the playoff spots in sixth place in the Championship as they bid to reach the top flight. They also dispatched Premier League club Nottingham Forest on penalties in the third round.

But it was not to be on Saturday and smiling pair McElhenney and Reynolds gave their players well-deserved applause after a game that saw Wrexham narrowly miss numerous chances, including a shot that Lewis O’Brien bent just wide of the post late on.