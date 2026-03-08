Soccer

Orlando Pirates superfan ‘Makhalanjalo’ dies

Fantisi died after a short illness at a hospital in Carletonville on Friday

Sihle Ndebele

Sihle Ndebele

Sports journalist

A picture published by Orlando Pirates in their social media commemorates club superfan Charles “Makhalanjalo” Fantisi, who died this weekend. (Orlando Pirates FC/X)

Orlando Pirates have mourned the passing of one of their superfans, Charles “Makhalanjalo” Fantisi.

“Orlando Pirates sends heartfelt condolences on the passing of long-standing and passionate supporter, Charles ‘Makhalanjalo’ Fantisi,” Pirates said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Buccaneers community during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Fantisi died after a short illness at a hospital in Carletonville on Friday. He made attending games topless his trademark, often displaying messages of hope on his uncovered chest during Bucs matches.

He is the fourth Pirates superfan to die in recent years after Dejan Miladinovic (March 2023), Mandla “Mgijimi” Sindane (July 2020) and Mmasello “Diva” Thamaga (January 2019).

The latter was popularly known as “Manyisa My Iniesta”, thanks to her fanatical appreciation of her favourite player in Bucs’ former midfield maestro Oupa “Ace” Manyisa.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Legal and financial woes deepen for Edwin Sodi amid unpaid luxury bills

2

Pastor’s R135m bid for Good Hope Centre

3

WATCH | Government addresses concerns over chemicals found in menstrual products

4

Motsepe hits back at ANC presidency campaign using his name

5

For 37 years he has cycled through the night to deliver the Sunday Times

Related Articles