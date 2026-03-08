Orlando Pirates superfan ‘Makhalanjalo’ dies

Orlando Pirates have mourned the passing of one of their superfans, Charles “Makhalanjalo” Fantisi.
“Orlando Pirates sends heartfelt condolences on the passing of long-standing and passionate supporter, Charles ‘Makhalanjalo’ Fantisi,” Pirates said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.
“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Buccaneers community during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”
@orlandopirates sends heartfelt condolences on the passing of long-standing and passionate supporter, Charles “Makhalanjalo” Fantisi.— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) March 7, 2026
Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Buccaneers community during this difficult time.
May his soul rest in peace.
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️… pic.twitter.com/aWW8plWsCV
Fantisi died after a short illness at a hospital in Carletonville on Friday. He made attending games topless his trademark, often displaying messages of hope on his uncovered chest during Bucs matches.
He is the fourth Pirates superfan to die in recent years after Dejan Miladinovic (March 2023), Mandla “Mgijimi” Sindane (July 2020) and Mmasello “Diva” Thamaga (January 2019).
The latter was popularly known as “Manyisa My Iniesta”, thanks to her fanatical appreciation of her favourite player in Bucs’ former midfield maestro Oupa “Ace” Manyisa.
