Rockets too fast for gutsy but blunt Spears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mlungisi Mbunjana of TS Galaxy FC during the Carling Knockout quarter final match between Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy FC on Saturday.

TS Galaxy took another step in their quest for the second Nedbank Cup title after they reached the semifinal following their 2-0 win over minnows Jacksa Spears in the quarterfinal at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday.

The Rockets won this competition in 2019 and will fancy their chances of emulating that class.

They joined Casric Stars and Milford in the semifinal following their victories on Saturday, and the winner between Golden Arrows and Durban City, which played late on Sunday.

Despite doing well in cup competitions, Galaxy’s performance in the Betway Premiership has not been good after losing all their last five matches, and they will hope this victory will inspire them to do well in the league.

Galaxy didn’t have coach Adnan Beganovic, who was suspended for this match after accumulating his fourth yellow card during their 2-1 defeat to Orbit College in the league match, with assistant coach Nermin Basic standing in on Sunday.

Spears were looking to become the third non-Premiership team to reach the semifinal after Casric and Milford stunned AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

The ABC Motsepe League side played without fear and created the better of chances in the opening half, coming close to breaking the deadlock.

Galaxy struggled to break them down in the opening half as Spears remained compact and were not giving them any opportunities.

Galaxy finally opened the scoring after the half-hour mark through Salatiel Silva, who headed in from a Patrick Fisher cross from a set-piece. Despite conceding, Spears continued to create chances but could not take them.

It was a gutsy display from the minnows, who went into the interval trailing by a solitary goal.

Galaxy doubled their lead two minutes before the hour mark through Tshepo Kakora, who dispossessed Spears’ defender Siyabonga Radebe before firing home from inside the box.

This was a result of the press Galaxy had on Spears, who tried to build from the back and got punished.

That proved to be a mountain to climb for Spears as they needed to score twice and take the match into extra-time. But it was always going to be difficult against the Rockets side who are yet to concede in this competition.