Safa meeting brawl: NEC member criticises McKenzie

South African Football Association (Safa) national executive (NEC) member Gladwyn White has called out Gayton McKenzie after the sports minister’s threat to involve the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa in long-standing internal squabbles at the ruling body.

Following a near-violent NEC meeting at Safa House on Saturday, when several members had to be separated from engaging in fisticuffs, McKenzie stated via his social media account he would “inform Caf and Fifa about our intention to investigate and take action”, calling the fracas “unacceptable and shameful”.

But former White, who was one of the officials threatened with eviction by security guards called into the meeting venue, bemoaned McKenzie’s stance as another grandstanding measure.

“I have written several letters to him, asking him to intervene, and he has not done anything,” White said. “I’m not sure why he wants to involve Caf and Fifa now when he has not listened to us.”

This is hugely embarrassing and shameful behaviour by the people tasked with running our football. We will be informing @CAF_Online, @FIFA about our intention to investigate and take action. We are hard at work bringing corporate sponsorship to @SAFA_net to allow this nonsense pic.twitter.com/XKlmP49snw — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) March 7, 2026

Sowetan reported in November White had dispatched a letter to Sascoc and the minister’s office, pointing out “urgent concerns regarding governance, financial mismanagement and administrative failures at Safa”.

White said Saturday’s confrontation was sparked by disagreement over agenda items.

“There are members who have been trying to get some of us suspended since 2024. I brought a motion about the CEO [Lydia Monyepao] calling for her suspension for failure to perform her duties.

“These other guys wanted their motion to be heard first. They then called security to remove us from the meeting and we refused.”

In one video taken from inside the venue, White is seen telling two supposed security guards dressed in black suits and green ties, ostensibly sent to remove him and others from the meeting: “We are going nowhere.

“We were elected into the Safa NEC by the same congress as him [points to Safa president Danny Jordaan, who was chairing the meeting].”

After the incident, several NEC members allegedly loyal to Jordaan exited the meeting. Upon their return, their attempts to resume the sitting failed, leading to the meeting being abandoned.

It was the second time in the past three months Safa has failed to hold an NEC meeting. One was also postponed in January.

According to the 15-point agenda of the meeting, discussions were meant to include proposed dates for the elective congress, at which Jordaan is expected to seek a fourth term. It was also going to consider committee reports and the latest financial statement.

In a statement, Safa said the NEC meeting was disrupted by four members in the room, and Safa decided to adjourn the meeting “to protect the integrity of the association”.

