Sundowns will earn R100m if they win Champs League, as Motsepe announces record prize

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe announced record new prize money for the 2025-26 Caf Champions League on Monday, with the winners to take home US$6m, or R100m.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the remaining South African club in the knockout stages of this season’s competition. They face Mali’s Stade Malien in the first leg of their quarterfinal on Friday night (8pm), with the return leg in Bamako on March 22.

The total prize money for the Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup “is now at a record R700m”, the continental ruling body said.

The Champions League first prize has more than doubled since 2021, when it was $2.5m (about R38m then). In 2024 it was $4m (about R75m).

The winner of the Confederation Cup will receive $4m, or R66m.

This has more than tripled from $1.25m (about R19m) in 2021.

Clubs that exited in the preliminary stages of the 2025-26 Champions League are guaranteed $100,000 (R1.65m). There was no payment for this stage in 2021 and in 2024-25 the amount was $50,000.

Caf also announced the “two-legged finals of the 2025-26 Champions League will be played on May 15 and 24”.

The Confed final “will be played between May 9 and 16”.

TimesLIVE