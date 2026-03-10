Broos includes Themba Zwane in preliminary squad for Panama clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Themba Zwane during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match between South Africa and Uganda at Orlando Stadium.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Themba Zwane in his preliminary squad for their two friendly matches against Panama later this month that will serve as preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

Zwane missed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and January as he had recovered too late from long-term injury and was lacking match fitness, but has recently been featuring again for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Also making a return to the Bafana squad is Sundowns teammate Jayden Adams, who also missed the Afcon.

Bafana face Panama in Durban on March 27 and in Cape Town four days later.

They will use the two friendlies as crucial build-up matches for the Fifa World Cup in June.

South Africa play the opening match of the tournament against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City on July 11. Bafana meet a Uefa Path D playoff winner in Atlanta, Georgia on June 18, then South Korea in their third Group A game in Guadalupe, Mexico on June 24.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, the US and Canada, will be the first 48-team global showpiece, expanded from the previous 32.

Bafana Bafana preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Renaldo Leaner (Sekhukhune United), Darren Johnson (AmaZulu)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union, US), Deano van Rooyen (Orlando Pirates); Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Vuyo Letlapa (Sekhukhune United), Tylon Smith (Queens Park Rangers, England), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ime Okon (Hannover 96, Germany), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire, US)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Ndamulelo Maphangule (Polokwane City), Mthetheli Mthiyane (Stellenbosch FC), Luke le Roux (Portsmouth, England), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, US)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Yanele Mbuthuma (Orlando Pirates), Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates), Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (Aris Limassol, Cyprus)

Sowetan