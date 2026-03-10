Sundowns aim to top table with Orbit win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns have a chance to go three points clear at the top of the Betway Premiership table should they beat Orbit College at Olympia Park on Tuesday night (7.30pm).

Masandawana trail Pirates on goal difference (+23 to +22) at the top of the table, where both are on 44 points from 19 matches. A win will see them reach 47 points, three ahead of the Buccaneers, who meet Richards Bay FC at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

With the Brazilians facing a Caf Champions League quarterfinal, first leg clash against Stade Malien at Loftus Versfeld on Friday, the Orbit match could come as a huge distraction for coach Miguel Cardoso and his players.

When Cardoso rotated his squad in the Nedbank Cup last 16 against TS Galaxy, Downs lost 2-0, and he is likely to treat Tuesday’s fixture with caution in his strategic approach.

Despite being eliminated in the Nedbank Cup, Sundowns have been in superb form in league matches, having won all their fixtures this year.

They have collected all the maximum 18 points from their past six league games against Orbit, Sekhukhune United, Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu, Sekhukhune again and Golden Arrows.

Masandawana midfielder Katlego Ntsabeleng expects a difficult encounter against 15th-placed relegation candidates Orbit.

I’m pretty confident in the guys because we are in good form at the moment. We’ve won a couple of games and we just need to keep going. — Katlego Ntsabeleng

“It’s going to be very difficult because they are fighting for their lives, so they will do as much as they can to get a point or three,” Ntsabeleng said. “But I’m pretty confident in the guys because we are in good form at the moment. We’ve won a couple of games and we just need to keep going.”

Coach Pogiso Makhoye’s promoted Orbit will be looking to build on their promising recent results, which saw them draw and win in their previous two matches and move out of last place.

The Mswenko Boys beat TS Galaxy 2-1 in their last match, ending an eight-match winless streak that included six losses and two draws.

Sundowns will be without Jayden Adams, who is suspended after receiving a red card against Arrows in their last match. Marcello Allende is likely to start in his place in central midfield.

