‘Bad deja vu’: advantage Galatasaray as they take lead over Liverpool

Mario Lemina celebrates scoring for Galatasaray with teammates including Victor Osimhen in their Uefa Champions League last 16 first leg win against Liverpool at Rams Park in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday night.

Mario Lemina’s early diving header handed Galatasaray a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, leaving the tie finely balanced after a compelling contest in which both sides saw goals disallowed.

The Turkish champions struck after seven minutes when Lemina nodded home after Victor Osimhen headed a corner back across goal, giving them a precious advantage ahead of the second leg at Anfield.

“I am grateful to my teammates and all our fans. We wanted to win by fighting hard, just like in the first match [in the league phase]. And we did,” Lemina, who earned the Player of the Match award, said.

The result mirrored September’s league phase encounter between the sides, when Galatasaray also won 1-0 thanks to an Osimhen penalty.

“It’s bad deja vu, you could say. The score is the same as the match three months ago. But we played a game where we could have scored much more,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said after taking charge of the club for the 100th time.

Both teams thought they had scored late on, only to be denied by the officials.

Just after the hour mark, Osimhen tapped the ball into an open net, but Liverpool were spared as Baris Alper Yilmaz had strayed offside in the build-up.

Liverpool found the net in the 70th minute, forcing the ball over the line after a goalmouth scramble, with the effort ruled out following a VAR review as the ball had seemingly struck Ibrahima Konate’s hand before ricocheting into the net.

The visitors began brightly with a number of half chances, yet after taking the lead, Galatasaraypushed forward with Liverpool keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili producing several superb saves.

As the clock ticked down in the second half, the visitors again began to create opportunities, forcing Galatasaray onto the defensive, with keeper Ugurcan Cakir producing a superb save to deny Hugo Ekitike’s chipped effort.

Galatasaray had reached the last 16 after beating Juventus 7-5 on aggregate in the playoffs, while Liverpool qualified directly after finishing third in the league phase.

Also on Tuesday night, Atletico Madrid tore Tottenham Hotspur apart in a stunning first-half blitz, powering to a 5-2 victory in their first leg and leaving the Premier League side with a mountain to climb in London.

The visitors’ 22-year-old goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky endured a night to forget on his first appearance since October and only his third of the season.

Two costly errors from the Czech helped Atletico race into a commanding lead and he was substituted in the 17th minute by manager Igor Tudor immediately after Atletico’s third goal.

Marcos Llorente struck after six minutes when Kinsky slipped while playing the ball out and Antoine Griezmann doubled the lead in the 14th when Micky van de Ven also lost his footing.

A minute later Julian Alvarez walked in the third after Kinsky miscued a clearance, the earliest a team has gone three goals up in a Champions League knockout match.

After Kinsky was replaced by Guglielmo Vicario, Atletico added a fourth when Robin Le Normand’s header crossed the line following a rebound from Griezmann’s free kick. Tottenham defender Pedro Porro reduced the deficit after 26 minutes.

Alvarez then raced from his own half to score the hosts’ fifth goal in the 55th before Dominic Solanke punished an error by Atletico keeper Jan Oblak which gifted Spurs a second goal.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal struck from the penalty spot with the final kick of the game to salvage a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, cancelling out a late strike from Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle appeared set to take a slender advantage into the second leg after Barnes scored in the 86th minute when he volleyed home Jacob Murphy’s cross.

But elation for the home fans turned to heartbreak when Malick Thiaw brought Dani Olmo down in the box in the fourth minute of stoppage time, and Yamal fired the penalty into the bottom corner as Aaron Ramsdale dove the wrong way.

Newcastle’s Joelinton thought he had scored earlier in the second half when he smashed home the rebound of Barnes’ shot off the post, but the linesman quickly raised his flag for offside. The second leg is at Barcelona on March 18.

Bayern Munich dismantled Atalanta 6-1 in a dominant performance, seizing control from the outset in Bergamo.

The visitors surged into a three-goal lead within the opening 25 minutes, leaving the home side struggling to gain any sort of foothold in the contest.

Dominating possession with fluid attacking play, Bayern dictated the pace throughout the match, with Michael Olise at the heart of the attack, scoring a goal in each half.

Josip Stanisic, Serge Gnabry and Nicolas Jackson were also on target for Bayern before Jamal Musiala completed the scoring with a precise close-range volley in the 67th minute.

Mario Pasalic pulled one back for Atalanta deep in stoppage time