‘Don’t mess it up’: how Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe took to his role at 32

Five years on, Tlhopie Motsepe has kept a promise to himself of not messing things up as chair of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Entrusted with the mammoth responsibility at the age of 32, Motsepe has been on an educational five-year journey that had its fair share of ups and downs.

Even now at 36 he remains the youngest chair in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), leading a club that has ambitions to win the Champions League.

He took over the reins at family-owned club Downs in March 2021, when father Patrice Motsepe was appointed president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), and has had to navigate some difficult times the club faced in recent years.

The highlights of his tenure include successive league championships at the end of 2020-21, 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, winning the inaugural African Football League (AFL) and reaching the semifinals of the Champions League twice and final once.

Thlopie Motsepe on the ups and downs of his journey as Sundowns Chairman.



The downs include the failure to win a cup competition since 2022 and dealing with supporters who expressed unhappiness with technical director Flemming Berg, coach Miguel Cardoso and his technical team last month.

Even with Sundowns among the pacesetters in the Betway Premiership and in contention for the knockout stages of the Champions League last month, many supporters were not happy with the way the team was playing.

As he reflected on his journey at the helm, Motsepe said he has learnt much about himself and those around him, especially when it comes to dealing with challenges.

“Definitely, there have been some moments this season where you had to learn a little bit about yourself and people around you,” he said.

“That is what tough times bring, but it has been a wonderful opportunity to evolve and make sure that as we get further down the line I keep on improving.

“It’s also about respecting the position and that’s what I have been trying to do from the beginning. When I stepped into the role I was 32 years old and the only thing I said to myself was, ‘Don’t mess it up.’

I just have to make sure that I don’t mess things up but continue to respect the club as I found it and try to make it better. — Tlhopie Motsepe

“That’s the message I carry to this day. I just have to make sure I don’t mess things up, but continue to respect the club as I found it and try to make it better.

“But it has been a rewarding and fulfilling time in my life.”

Motsepe added that projects such as the Sundowns’ schools development programme are close to his heart.

“It’s been an education and incredibly rewarding, especially when you get to do things like the Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer Schools, where young kids are given an opportunity to get closer to the game. We were all fans at some point because we love the game so much.”

The Brazilians’ patchy form at the opening half of the season has improved recently, with six wins, one draw and a loss from their last eight matches, a run that included them reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League and being right back in contention for the league, matching serious challengers Orlando Pirates blow for blow at the top.

It is a busy period for Downs as they have the all-important first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash against Stade Malien from Mali at Loftus on Friday night. After that, they return to league action against Marumo Gallants next weekend to continue their title race with Pirates.