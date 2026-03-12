Cardoso brings receipts, accuses PSL of ‘mistreating’ Sundowns amid Caf quest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso addresses a press conference at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Thursday ahead of Friday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash there against Stade Malien.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has directed another verbal salvo at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for not helping the club prepare adequately for their Champions League quarterfinal.

The Brazilians take on Stade Malien of Mali in the first leg at Loftus on Friday (8pm), where they will be looking to get the knockout stages off to a positive start.

Cardoso has questioned why Downs were made to play against Orbit College FC, winning 2-0, in Rustenburg on Tuesday and are also scheduled to host Marumo Gallants on Tuesday, ahead of the quarterfinal second leg in Bamako on the next Sunday (March 22).

Between the two league encounters against Orbit and Gallants, Sundowns have the important first leg tie against Stade, who last played an official match last week Wednesday and are fresh and rested.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says they feel mistreated.



To make matters worse, there is the forecast of rain in Pretoria on Friday and the Loftus pitch may not be in the best condition.

“I believe there are a lot of people who are very happy that it is [possibly going to be] raining,” Cardoso said.

“After the dark night we had two days ago in Rustenburg [where the lights at Olympia Park were not the best for the game against Orbit], there was another dark night on Wednesday with ghosts around Johannesburg and you can read between the lines.”

Cardoso appeared to be hinting that Orlando Pirates, whose supporters are called ‘the Ghost’ and who beat Richards Bay FC 2-0 at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night to keep top of the Premiership in their neck-and-neck race with eight-time successive champions Downs, might benefit from the Brazilians’ punishing programme.

He continued, consulting notes: “I just want to read something interesting for you to know.

“We played against Orbit College on Tuesday and we play again on Friday against Stade Malien. After that, we are going to play against Marumo Gallants.

“I don’t know if you know that of all the seven other teams in the [Champions League] quarterfinal stage, no one has matches between the two quarterfinal legs. No one.

“Stade Malien had nine days to prepare for this match and they will not play between the two quarterfinals. Esperance had seven days to prepare for their match with Al Ahly and they are not playing between the two legs.

It is absolutely a shame what is happening in South Africa and how Sundowns is being treated, it is not normal. — Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso

“Al Ahly had six days to prepare for their match against Esperance and they are not playing between the two legs.

“AS Far had six days to prepare for their match against Pyramids FC and they don’t play between the two legs. Pyramids had five days to prepare for AS Far and they don’t play between the two legs.

“Berkane had six days to prepare to meet Al-Hilal they don’t play between the two legs. Al-Hilal had 12 days and they don’t play between matches.”

Cardoso said Sundowns feel mistreated.

“It is absolutely a shame what is happening in South Africa and how Sundowns is being treated; it is not normal. I spoke after the match against Orbit College on what happened in the French League with PSG [Patris St-Germain] and in the Spanish league with Real Madrid.

“I went back and I took a look at what is happening in Africa and the reality in Africa is that all the leagues provide conditions for their clubs to represent their countries in the best way.

“We feel we are being mistreated, we are not helped to make the best preparation. We did very well in the Champions League, this club has represented the country on the continent for many years.

“They played in semifinals, they won the Champions League, the African Football League (AFL) and they were the best African team at the Fifa Club World Cup.

“I don’t understand how it was possible we played against Orbit College two days ago and we are going to play against Gallants on Tuesday.

“That’s why I said there are people who are happy that is it raining. But there are much more important things than the condition of the pitch and it will be the same for both teams.

“What we needed was proper time to rest and prepare for the match. There are a lot of people who are working to create conditions that [ensure] we don’t succeed.”

