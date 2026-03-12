Defiant Orbit coach Makhoye confident they will survive relegation scrap

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orbit College FC are floundering near the bottom of the Betway Premiership table but coach Pogiso Makhoye is defiant they have what it takes to avoid the dreaded chop at the end of the season.

Their 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Olympia Park Stadium in Rustenburg on Tuesday left Orbit second from bottom and faced with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.

There is some breathing space for the North West team because there is a five-point gap between them and last-placed Magesi FC, though Orbit have played two matches more.

Against Downs, Orbit played well in the first half, where they did not concede a goal, but were overpowered after the break as the Brazilians flexed their considerable muscle to score goals.

“We are focused on ourselves because if we start to look at other teams, that’s where panic will start,” Makhoye said.

“We still have nine games to go and if you check we a have a mini-league from position 12 all the way to the bottom of the table where there is five points’ difference.

“If we win two matches, we are out of the bottom half. If you look at us, we had 14 points and in the last three matches we got four to move to 18.

“We have to look at ourselves because we know what we have and what we can do. We have to make do with what we have because we are a small team and we were playing against defending champions with quality.

“We competed even though we didn’t have the quality to match their’s.”

Makhoye said there is no shame in losing to a strong side like Sundowns, who are on a seven-match winning streak in the league as they put pressure on title rivals and leaders on goal difference Orlando Pirates.

Such is the depth in the the Brazilians’ squad that coach Miguel Cardoso was able to call on quality players like players like Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Morena, Brayan Leon, Tashreeq Matthews and Themba Zwane in the second half against Orbit.

It is also worth mentioning that regular starters Khulumani Ndamane, Teboho Mokoena and suspended Jayden Adams were not even in the match-day squad in Rustenburg.

“If you have to lose, these are the teams you have to lose against. That is why it was crucial to get points from our last match against TS Galaxy so that when we come here [meeting a team like Sundowns] we don’t have too much pressure.

“In our next game against Siwelele FC, we need to go all out because we have lost at home [on Tuesday].”

