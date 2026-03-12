RB Leipzig will scout SA talent on ‘Re Kaofela’ tour, where they meet Sundowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johann Plenge, chief business officer and chair of the board of German Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig, says their upcoming “Re Kaofela Tour” to South Africa will bolster their Premier Soccer League scouting mission and that there were players who had already caught their attention.

Leipzig will be in South Africa between May 26 and 30 and are scheduled to play a friendly with Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May 29, six days after the Brazilians’ last league game of the Betway Premiership season at home to Polokwane City.

“To have a clear picture, it’s important to be on the ground,” Plenge said during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday.

“You can’t have a clear picture of how the competitiveness or the development of the league is from an outside perspective.

“So, that’s why it’s important for us to really come into the market, be on the ground, bring something there; build up a connection and a base to constantly exchange with this market [the PSL].”

Plenge also disclosed that Mario Gomez, the technical director for Red Bull Soccer, a global multiclub ownership entity that also owns RB Leipzig, had already given them positive reviews about South Africa’s talent.

“We can’t talk about names because usually we’ve proven we’re frontrunners in scouting and finding all these young talented players, but I can tell you for sure we are having conversations with Mario,” Plenge said.

“He’s not only talking about the amazing time he had in South Africa during the 2010 World Cup, but he’s also talking about the amazing potential he’s seeing in scouting South Africa. He’s convinced there’s talent; it might take some time, but it’s on our shortlist.

“I mean, we have spoken about young Yan Diomande [RB Leipzig’s exciting 19-year-old reported Liverpool target]. I am sure there’s a young Diomande in SA and if we are the lucky ones to find him, then we’ve done a good job.”

Red Bull are expected to bring stars such as Diomande, Austrian forward Christoph Baumgartner and Germany midfielder David Raum on tour.

