ARENA SPORTS SHOW | It’s Pirates and Sundowns in thrilling championship race

Patrick Maswanganyi and Masindi Nemtajela of Orlando Pirates in action against Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns during their recent Betway Premierhsip match.

In the 95th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza is joined by regular guests Mahlatse Mphahlele and Sizwe Mabena to discuss the latest sporting news in South Africa.

During the show, the guests focus on the Betway Premiership race between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, who go into the last 10 league matches level on 47 points after 20 matches.

The panelists also discuss the vital Champions League quarterfinal clash between Sundowns and Stade Malian at Loftus on Friday (8pm), where ‘Downs will be out to use home ground advantage.

Also discussed were events that led to disruption of the Safa NEC meeting which was marred by chaos, that was seen in videos that have since gone viral. Members were involved in physical and verbal altercations.

