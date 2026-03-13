SAHRC proceeding with investigation into comments by Bafana coach Broos

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The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it is proceeding with internal processes to prepare a report which could recommend litigation against Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Last year, the SAHRC received racial and gender discrimination complaints from the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and members of the public after Broos’s comments about Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his agent Basia Michaels.

The comments were made during a press conference in Pretoria where an irate Broos expressed disappointment at Mbokazi’s move from Orlando Pirates to Chicago Fire and that he was late in joining Bafana’s camp at Pretoria University’s High Performance Centre, where they were preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The SAHRC said due to the inability to finalise mediation arrangements and exhausting communication in March 2026, they were taking necessary procedural steps to advance the matter through appropriate channels.

The SAHRC and the CGE must be afforded the opportunity to complete their investigative and enforcement processes as provided for under the law. — SAHRC

“Following a preliminary assessment of the complaint and the information available to the commissions, it was determined that a prima facie case of unfair discrimination may exist within the meaning of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (PEPUDA) and the equality and dignity provisions of sections 9 and 10 of the constitution,” said SAHRC in a statement.

“On that basis and consistent with the mandates of the SAHRC and the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), the commissions resolved to pursue mediation as an appropriate and expeditious mechanism to address the allegations and to seek remedial measures from the respondents.

“Following the unsuccessful attempts to convene mediation due to the respondents’ unavailability and their understanding to have finalised the matters internally, the commissions have accordingly resolved to initiate their internal processes to prepare a report with recommendations, which could include litigation.

“In light of the above, we respectfully submit that the request for parliamentary oversight at this stage is premature. The SAHRC and the CGE must be afforded the opportunity to complete their investigative and enforcement processes as provided for under the law.

“Once those processes have run their course, the relevant outcomes will be communicated in accordance with the applicable legal and institutional frameworks.

“The commissions remain committed to ensuring that allegations of discrimination, racism, and sexism are addressed decisively and in accordance with the constitution and the laws of the republic.”

TimesLIVE