Sundowns brush aside Stade Malien to boost Champions League semifinal hopes

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Brayan León of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his a goal with teammates during the Caf Champions League win over Stade Malien.

Mamelodi Sundowns will take a comfortable 3-0 advantage to the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Stade Malien in Bamako next weekend.

The Brazilians prevailed through goals from Khuliso Mudau, Brayan León and Iqraam Rayners during their dominant first leg in Pretoria on Friday night.

With this valuable home win, Sundowns have put themselves in a good position to advance to the semifinal stage and they continue with their impressive recent form of five successive wins in all competitions.

With this continental assignment negotiated, Sundowns turn their attention to the bread-and-butter business of the Betway Premiership where they host struggling Marumo Gallants on Tuesday at the same venue.

A masterclass at Loftus & a dominant win! 🔥 The 2nd leg awaits in Mali!



Mamelodi Sundowns (34’ Mudau, 54’ León, 74’ Rayners) 3️⃣ ➖ 0️⃣ Stade Malien#Sundowns #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #AreyengMasandawana pic.twitter.com/OAOPSdKN1T — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 13, 2026

Stade Malien will have to produce an improved performance at home against this resourced Sundowns side where coach Miguel Cardoso introduced experienced campaigners like Iqraam Rayners, Monnapule Saleng, Jayden Adams and Themba Zwane in the second half.

Cardoso started the match with the strongest possible line-up including tried and tested players like Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Adams and Arthur Sales.

The Brazilians were the first to settle in the match and launch notable attacks at Stade Malien goalkeeper N’golo Traore through Sales, Tashreeq Matthews and León.

Sundowns put the ball in the net after 34 minutes through Mudau and the goal was only confirmed a few minutes later after referee Pierre Atcho of Gabon consulted with VAR.

For the opening goal, Sundowns launched a quick attack at the Stade Malien defence and the move ended with Mudau beating goalkeeper Traore at the near post.

Sundowns nearly increased their lead on the stroke of half time but they were denied by a quick double save by ‘keeper Traore who stopped shots by Matthews and Modiba.

Sundowns increased their lead after 54 minutes when León controlled the ball in the box despite the presence of Francis Awine to beat Traore after received the ball from Nuno Santos.

VAR had another big say in the match when it allowed a goal by Rayners to stand after 75 minutes after he connected with a pass by Santos.

Rayners could have registered his brace but his close range header in the closing stages rebounded off the upright with Traore beaten.

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