Dowman makes history to seal vital Arsenal win over Everton

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Max Dowman of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the English Premier League match against Everton FC, in London, Britain, 14 March 2026.

Arsenal teenager Max Dowman became the Premier League’s youngest scorer as he ​sealed a vital 2-0 home victory over ‌Everton to move his side provisionally 10 points clear in the Premier League title race on Saturday.

Fellow substitute ​Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to ​put Arsenal ahead in the 89th minute ⁠after a cross by Dowman before the youngster ​produced his moment of history.

With Everton keeper Jordan ​Pickford up the field for a last-gasp corner for the visitors, the ball broke to Dowman who ran more ​than half the length of the pitch to ​slot home, sparking wild celebrations around The Emirates.

Victory had looked ‌unlikely ⁠for Arsenal as they rode their luck in the first half when Dwight McNeil was denied by the woodwork for the visitors who made ​the better ​chances.

But they ⁠dug deep to secure another three points in their bid for a first ​title since 2004 with Dowman becoming ​the ⁠club’s youngest ever scorer at 16 years and 73 days old.

Arsenal moved to 70 points from 31 ⁠games ​with Manchester City, who visit ​struggling West Ham United later on Saturday, on 60 from ​29 games.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United condemned Chelsea to their second defeat in four days with a ​1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier ‌League, thanks to a first-half breakaway goal by Anthony Gordon.

Stinging from a 5-2 Champions League defeat at ​Paris St Germain, Liam Rosenior’s side showed ​more defensive frailties when Joe Willock easily beat ⁠the offside trap and squared for Gordon to ​finish in the 18th minute.