Dowman makes history to seal vital Arsenal win over Everton

Arsenal teenager Max Dowman became the Premier League’s youngest scorer as he sealed a vital 2-0 home victory over Everton to move his side provisionally 10 points clear in the Premier League title race on Saturday.
Fellow substitute Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to put Arsenal ahead in the 89th minute after a cross by Dowman before the youngster produced his moment of history.
With Everton keeper Jordan Pickford up the field for a last-gasp corner for the visitors, the ball broke to Dowman who ran more than half the length of the pitch to slot home, sparking wild celebrations around The Emirates.
Victory had looked unlikely for Arsenal as they rode their luck in the first half when Dwight McNeil was denied by the woodwork for the visitors who made the better chances.
But they dug deep to secure another three points in their bid for a first title since 2004 with Dowman becoming the club’s youngest ever scorer at 16 years and 73 days old.
Arsenal moved to 70 points from 31 games with Manchester City, who visit struggling West Ham United later on Saturday, on 60 from 29 games.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United condemned Chelsea to their second defeat in four days with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, thanks to a first-half breakaway goal by Anthony Gordon.
Stinging from a 5-2 Champions League defeat at Paris St Germain, Liam Rosenior’s side showed more defensive frailties when Joe Willock easily beat the offside trap and squared for Gordon to finish in the 18th minute.
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