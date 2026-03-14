Rulani Mokwena leaves MC Alger, expected to link-up with Lorch at Al Ittihad SC

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One of the most sought-after South African coaches Rulani Mokwena is expected to join Libyan giants Al Ittihad SC after parting ways with Algerian champions MC Alger.

Mokwena’s departure from the Algerian club was confirmed in a media statement by Alger on Saturday.

According to the statement, Mokwena requested an early release from his two-year contract and paid the club two months’ salary.

“The management of MC Alger announces the departure of South African coach Rulani Mokwena from the club’s technical staff,” reads the statement.

“This comes after activating a clause in the contract that allows him to end his duties as head coach of the first team, which stipulates that the coach must pay two months’ salary in the event that he wishes to leave.

“This decision followed a meeting between the coach and the club’s management, during which he expressed his conviction that his experience with the team had come to an end after a spell that lasted eight months.

“During this period, Mokwena managed to lead MC Alger to the Algerian Super Cup title. The team also maintained the top position in the professional league standings since the early rounds of the season. However, the team also experienced exits from the Algerian Cup and the CAF Champions League competitions.”

Mokwena has been heavily linked with Ittihad and according to rumours the Libyan club are willing to break the bank for the coach’s services by making him one of the most paid mentors on the continent.

If he does move to Libya, he will reunite with former Bafana Bafana star Thembinkosi Lorch, who recently completed a move to Ittihad.

The two have worked together at Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic of Morocco.

Mokwena appeared to be on course to win the league in Algeria with his side leading the standings with 43 points from 19 matches. The closest rival CS Constantine are five points behind and have played 23 matches.

“The management of MC Alger extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to coach Rulani Mokwena and his technical staff for the work and efforts they made during their time with the team. The club wishes them every success and good luck in their future professional careers,” MC Alger said.