Sundowns’ coach Cardoso wants right mindset to finish Champions League job against Stade Malien in Bamako

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Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba clears the ball under pressure from Taddeus Nkeng of Stade Malien during their Caf Champions League match at Loftus Versfeld.

Mamelodi Sundowns take a 3-0 score to the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal clash with Stade Malien in Bamako, Mali, on Sunday, but coach Miguel Cardoso says their healthy lead must not lull them into a false sense of security.

Goals by Khuliso Mudau, Brayan León and Iqraam Rayners gave the Brazilians the vital first-leg win at Loftus on Friday night to put them in a good position to progress to the semifinal stage again.

If they get there, it will be the third successive appearance in the semifinal stage for Sundowns and coach Cardoso as they continue to be serious players in continental football.

Sundowns lost to Cardoso’s Espérance in the semis three seasons ago, and last year they lost to Pyramids in the final after the Portuguese coach joined the Downs from the Tunisian giants.

Sundowns and Cardoso will be hoping for third time lucky this time, and speaking after the win, the coach said he has seen a fair share of comebacks in football, and he doesn’t want to suffer the same fate.

“What’s important to understand is that 3-0 is just a result and football history has lots of comeback stories,” he said.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso not getting carried away after Stade Malien win.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/PRvRNFuFyl pic.twitter.com/7NGi8cHt7V — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 14, 2026

“If we don’t go to Bamako with a strong team and the right mindset, we are going to have a lot of bad taste in our mouths. The game in Mali is another dimension because it is going to be on a dry pitch, and that is going to make the game slower in capacity to take the ball out of contact.

“You saw in the first half that they can be ruthless with fouls on Tashreeq Matthews, Jayden Adams and Teboho Mokoena. Also, the temperature we are going to find there is very high, and the rhythm of the game will be slower.

“That is going to make it difficult for us to play the game we want. But we have experience, and if the players have the right mindset, we will be able to fight for a result away from home.”

Sundowns benefited from VAR as goals by Mudau and Rayners were only confirmed after referrals, and Cardoso was full of praise for the technology that is yet to be introduced in the PSL.

“VAR is a tool that can help referees because the game has changed a lot over the past 20 years. Compared with 20 years ago, the speed of the game and frequency of matches have increased; there is much more contact, and referees have a challenge to control everything.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on the importance of VAR.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/Wn6894457K pic.twitter.com/M4m9soYF9C — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 14, 2026

“Pressure from the outside is much bigger because they are scrutinised and evaluated more these days, so having a tool such as VAR helps them a great deal. That’s exactly what I have been fighting for.”

There is no time for Cardoso and his players to celebrate the win as they turn their attention to the Betway Premiership clash against Marumo Gallants on Tuesday at Loftus.

“For now, it is time to rest and see who is in a better condition to play against Gallants. We are far away from discussing winning the tournament; the only thing we can discuss at the moment is how we are going to play against Gallants on Tuesday.

“After Gallants, it’s only then we will think about the Stade Malien match in Bamako. If our mindset gets out of the next match against Gallants, maybe we are going to fall somewhere.

“We need to focus on the next one; in the locker room we have players whose thoughts are on the next match.”

TimesLIVE