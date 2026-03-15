Soccer

Richarlison earns struggling Tottenham a point at Liverpool

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 15, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison celebrates scoring their first goal. (Reuters/Phil Noble)

By Martyn Herman

Liverpool missed the chance to return to the Premier League’s top four as Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison struck a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s 18th-minute free kick had looked like securing the points for Liverpool but the hosts were unconvincing and could have no complaints.

Former Everton striker Richarlison was a constant threat for the visitors and fired a low shot past Alisson in the 89th minute to secure a vital point in his side’s relegation battle.

Liverpool moved above Chelsea into fifth place with 49 points from 30 games while Tottenham’s first point in six Premier League games left them 16th with 30, one point above the relegation zone.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Gert-Johan Coetzee cannot be stopped

2

Water ‘blesser’ exposed: the ANC bigwigs who truck water but have no tankers

3

Deputy minister Bernice Swartz apologises for ‘one loaf, one family’ controversy

4

ANC in Johannesburg moves to recall mayor Dada Morero

5

‘The soldiers will leave but the zama zamas will come back’

Related Articles