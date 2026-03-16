Terry compares Arsenal’s EPL youngest scorer Max Dowman to Messi

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Dowman celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal with Declan Ricein their Premier League win against Everton at Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had a gut feeling 16-year-old Max Dowman would have an impact against Everton on Saturday but not even the Spaniard could have envisaged how big it would be.

Arteta’s side were labouring and in danger of dropping crucial points when Dowman, introduced as a substitute on the hour, provided the spark his side had been missing.

It was his cross that led to Arsenal’s opener for Viktor Gyokeres in the 89th minute. Then, deep in stoppage time, he raced half the length of the pitch to become the youngest scorer in the London club’s rich history and the youngest from any club to score in the Premier League.

If the dust settles on the season with Arsenal as Premier League champions for the first time since 2004, fans might well look back at Dowman’s history-making night as the pivotal moment when they really believed it would happen.

“Probably in my head I had a gut feeling,” Arteta said of the player who became the second-youngest player in Premier League history when he made his debut last August, aged 15 and 235 days, against Leeds United.

“In the last few days in training and I had a gut feeling it was a moment for him.

“He doesn’t seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent. He just plays so naturally. He makes decisions to make things happen and what he delivered was incredible.”

Arteta said the maturity and poise Dowman showed during his spectacular cameo were “not normal”.

“I said these are the moments in the season when something special has to happen, and he knows he has the ability. I have to give him the opportunity, and he will deliver,” Arteta, whose side moved 10 points clear of Manchester City ahead of City’s late game at West Ham United, said.

Mikel Arteta had a feeling and Max Dowman made his moment 💫 pic.twitter.com/KaA726XKlf — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 14, 2026

“He does it against these defenders that are some of the best in the world. So he can do it against anybody.

“The doubt is always, ‘but he’s 16 and the crowd and the pressure and expectations’, but he doesn’t seem to be fazed.”

Dowman’s goal came as Everton keeper Jordan Pickford went up for a last-gasp corner. When the ball was cleared, Dowman headed it around an Everton player and then a shimmy left another one on the ground. After that it was a joyous run from the halfway line towards the empty goal, before slotting in.

“It felt like 45 seconds. And I think it was really special because you could sense that the [celebrations] building, because there’s no goalie, it’s going to happen.

“It was incredible. It was so loud, so energetic. What a moment.”

🚨‼️ 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 John Terry compares Max Dowman to Lionel Messi



🗣️“I’ve not seen anyone glide past people like this other than Messi.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6wAuV7u1z1 — TheEuropeanLad (@ThaEuropeanLad) March 14, 2026

While the headlines will go to Dowman, Arteta was full of praise for his players who ground out a fourth successive league win despite looking below their best.

“The effort, the quality, the commitment of the players was sensational. And then it ended up in a manner that probably none of us expected.

“And it was one of the best moments we lived together at the Emirates.”

Former England manager and Chelsea captain John Terry compared the young player to Argentina great Lionel Messi.

“Max Dowman, what a player by the way, 16 years of age, absolutely incredible,” Terry said in a video on TikTok.

“I watched him play against Chelsea about a year ago and I’ve not seen anyone glide past people like this man does, other than Messi. That’s a big, big comparison but this man is a proper talent and will play a big part in Arsenal’s future and also England as well.

Mikel Arteta, some of the senior players in the Arsenal squad, will not let him get ahead of himself. But I think you have to enjoy it as well. — Wayne Rooney

“Super, super talent. Big, big win for them [Arsenal] as well today.”

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney said Dowman should be allowed to enjoy his achievement.

Doman’s new EPL mark as the scorer youngest is 16 years and 73 days old, after scoring with virtually the last kick of the match.

While Arsenal will try to make sure the youngster keeps his feet on the ground, it was important Dowman be given room to grow, said Rooney, who scored for Everton against Arsenal in 2002 at the age of 16 years and 360 days.

“Let him enjoy it and go and express himself,” the former England forward said on BBC’s ‘The Wayne Rooney Show’.

“Mikel Arteta, some of the senior players in the Arsenal squad, will not let him get ahead of himself. But I think you have to enjoy it as well.

“So when we’ve got a young lad like that coming through as a 16-year-old, he’s clearly got a lot of ability and you just hope he can go and fulfil that potential.”