How Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams got his groove back

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Mamelodi Sundowns' Jayden Adams is challenged by Mamadou Traore of Stade Malien while Downs' Arthur Sales looks in in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg match at the Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday.

After being dropped for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos following below-par performances at Mamelodi Sundowns, midfielder Jayden Adams did some introspection.

He looked in the mirror and reflected on his performances, and after the much-needed soul-searching he went back to work where he pushed himself harder than before.

Adams’ mission was to regain the form that saw him get his career at Sundowns off to a roaring start after he joined from Stellenbosch FC in January, and fight to win his starting place back.

His hard work at training convinced Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso to give the much-skilled, talented 24-year-old another opportunity in the starting line-up after the Afcon in Morocco in January and December, and the midfielder grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

His newfound vigour and determination showed in his performances, and he has been included in Bafana’s preliminary squad for the two international friendlies against Panama at the end of the month, which crucially serve as build-up to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America in June and July.

Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams on how he turned his fortunes around.



WATCH interview ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/fMoLpVFxlx pic.twitter.com/IXlskjbqGt — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 14, 2026

With his strong performances, Adams has put himself in contention to make the final squad for the global showpiece being co-hosted in the US, Mexico and Canada.

“It is just hard work. During the Fifa break after Afcon I reflected and decided to push myself harder,” Adams said after Sundowns beat Stade Malien 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at Loftus on Friday, where he was at his best calling the shots in the middle of the park again.

“When I came back, the coach [Cardoso] gave me the opportunity to start matches and I gave it my all.”

The disappointment of missing the Afcon, where the presence of an in-form Adams might have helped 2024 bronze medalists Bafana do better than a disappointing last 16 exit against Cameroon, is fully behind the Downs star. Now he hopes to make it to the World Cup, where Bafana play the opening game against Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

“It will mean a lot to me and my family. I just want to make my family proud by going out there and showcasing my talent on the big stage. If I get chosen, I will do my best.”

Jayden Adams on his favourite position on the pitch.#PrimeSportsWithMahlatse pic.twitter.com/vHvJwhBwc4 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 15, 2026

Adams’ versatility could be a valuable commodity for Bafana in North America.

“I am an all-round player who can play anywhere on the pitch, but my favourite position is No 8 [the advanced central midfielder], box to box. Me and ‘Tebza’ [Teboho Mokoena] interchange [between advanced and defensive central midfield].”

Competition in the national team in central midfield is fierce with players like Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha and Luke le Roux in contention for the World Cup.

Sundowns take a commanding lead into the Caf quarterfinal second leg in Bamako, Mali, on Sunday (6pm South African time) but Adams shares the sentiments of Cardoso that the Brazilians must not take their foot off the pedal away from home.

“Last year we failed in the final against Pyramids, but the Champions League is what we want as a team. This year we were sloppy during the group stages, but our performances have improved as we got into it.

“They [Stade] are a good team, and they are going to press us in their own backyard, but we just have to go out there and finish the job. We have quality in the team that is unstoppable and they were not that difficult.”

What’s important to understand is that 3-0 is just a result and football history has lots of comeback stories. — Miguel Cardoso

If they get there, it will be the third successive appearance in the Champions League semifinals for Sundowns and coach Cardoso as the Tshwane outfit continue to be serious players in continental football.

Downs lost to Cardoso’s Espérance in the semis three seasons ago, and last year they lost to Pyramids in the final, after the Portuguese coach joined the Brazilians from the Tunisian giants.

Sundowns and Cardoso are hoping it will be third time lucky this season. Speaking after Friday’s win, the coach said he has seen a fair share of comebacks in football, and he doesn’t want to suffer the same fate again.

“What’s important to understand is that 3-0 is just a result and football history has lots of comeback stories,” he said.

“If we don’t go to Bamako with a strong team and the right mindset, we are going to have a lot of bad taste in our mouths. The game in Mali is another dimension because it is going to be on a dry pitch, and that is going to make the game slower in capacity to take the ball out of contact.

Before travelling to Mali, Downs have a league fixture against Marumo Gallants at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).