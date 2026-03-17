Robinson, Badela reunite with Mokwena in Libya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having been cleared to leave Algeria after he was detained on Sunday, former Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca and Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena has arrived in Libya to start his new life with Al Ittihad Tripoli.

Sowetan reported Mokwena was on Monday given a suspended sentence for violating Algeria’s currency regulations. The 39-year-old will be joined by Sinethemba Badela and Wendell Robinson, who will be part of his technical team again.

Robinson worked with Mokwena at MC Alger this season before Mokwena announced his surprise departure at the weekend, while he also worked with Badela at Wydad.

Mokwena has been given freedom to bring his trusted backroom staff. He is also set to link up with former player Thembinkosi Lorch, who he worked with at Pirates, Sundowns and Wydad.

The department of international relations, meanwhile, confirmed the talented coach was freed after detention over possession of foreign currency.

“The SA Embassy in Algeria has confirmed that Mokwena has been cleared to leave Algeria. He is at a hotel. Our team will be with him tomorrow to ensure that his travel back home is facilitated without hiccups,” said Clayson Monyela, SA’s head of public diplomacy, in an X which he later updated: “Coach Mokwena is now safely in Libya. He decided to proceed to Libya where he’s pursuing new opportunities.”