Sundowns can open slender lead over Pirates with Gallants win

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Nuno Santos celebrates goal with Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Tashreeq Matthews in their Champions League group match against Saint Eloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld in November.

The race for the Betway Premiership title continues on Tuesday night with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns hosting struggling Marumo Gallants at Loftus (7.30pm).

The Brazilians, who have won their last seven league matches, go into the clash with knowledge that three points will see them overtake Orlando Pirates to the top of the standings, continuing the two teams’ ding-dong battle for the lead.

Should Sundowns (now on 47 points from 20 matches) win, they would open a slim two-point advantage over the Buccaneers (48 from 21), who drew 1-1 with Siwelele FC on Saturday, with nine games to go as the two teams continue their exciting race to the title.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos on his style of play. pic.twitter.com/LdpfPcILkO — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 15, 2026

A victory for Downs would also be problematic for 14th-placed Gallants, who would be stuck near the bottom of the table with 18 points from 21 matches and under pressure from Orbit College and Magesi FC below them.

The Brazilians, though, are fighting on many fronts. They have, to the ire of coach Miguel Cardoso, had to play midweek games ahead of both legs of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal against Stade Malien. Downs opened a comfortable 3-0 lead in the first leg at Loftus on Friday to take to the second clash in Bamako on Sunday (6pm SA time).

Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos said his team must approach the Gallants fixture with a professional mindset.

“There are no easy games, so we have to go out there with the right mentality, intentions and focus,” he said.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso not getting carried away after Stade Malien win.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/PRvRNFuFyl pic.twitter.com/7NGi8cHt7V — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 14, 2026

“With that we can put ourselves in a position to have a good game by imposing our style and hopefully come away with the three points.”

Portuguese Santos, who has been one of the integral attacking players for countryman Cardoso this season alongside the likes of Arthur Sales, Iqraam Rayners, Brayan León and Tashreeq Matthews, said he is enjoying his time at Chloorkop.

“I am enjoying training every day with the guys to become a better player, and my teammates have helped me a lot to settle down. I am feeling more comfortable now than when I arrived.

“It is a process I had to go through, and it’s normal. I am getting used to the culture and style of playing in South Africa and am happy.”

TimesLIVE