Sundowns return to the top of the table with win over Gallants

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Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende in a tussle for the ball with Edgar Manaka during their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns have returned to the top of the Betway Premiership standings with a 3-1 Betway Premiership win over Marumo Gallants at Loftus on Tuesday night.

The Brazilians have opened a two-point gap over Orlando Pirates from the same number of games with their eighth league win in succession since the beginning of the year.

This result, secured through a brace by Teboho Mokoena and an own goal by Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, leaves them on 50 points and puts pressure on Pirates.

Pirates, who are away to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, will have to get three points to return to the top of the standings.

With these crucial three home points secured, Sundowns turn their attention to the Champions League quarterfinal where they take a 3-0 lead to Stade Malien in Mali in the second leg on Sunday.

For Gallants, this defeat leaves them in the relegation zone with 18 points from 22 matches and with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign as they are under pressure from Orbit College and Magesi FC below them.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made six changes to the team that beat Stade Malien in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal last weekend.

Most of his changes were in defence where Keanu Cupido, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Kegan Johannes and Fawaaz Basadien replaced Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Khulumane Ndamane and Aubrey Modiba.

In the midfield, Marcelo Allende and Miguel Reisinho took the places of Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams as others were rested and some served suspensions.

Sundowns took the lead after 31 minutes when Ntiya-Ntiya, who was under pressure from Cupido, beat his own goalkeeper Washington Arubi in an attempt to clear a ball delivered by Allende.

#BetwayPrem - RESULT:



A brace from Teboho Mokoena in the second half secures a home victory for @Masandawana as they claim maximum points. pic.twitter.com/KrQt6c6sLx — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) March 17, 2026

Later, Sundowns could have increased their lead, but Brayan León’s close-range shot was parried over the cross-bar by an alert Arubi who had to stretch at full length.

Gallants equalised after 39 minutes when Phillip Ndlondlo sent Ronwen Williams the wrong way from the penalty spot after referee Phila Khumalo judged Santos to have handled the ball in the penalty area.

Cardoso did not waste time as he returned from the break, with Mokoena replacing ineffective Reisinho in a clear indication that he wanted to get back in the game.

In the 57th minute, Cardoso made more changes. Monnapule Saleng and Iqraam Rayners came on for Mdunyelwa and León, a move that led to a change of formation.

As part of the new formation, Cardoso went with a back three of Basadien, Johannes and Cupido, with Mokoena providing cover in front of them.

Sundowns increased their lead after 62 minutes when Mokoena beat Arubi from close range after he was put through by Sales, who conjured up with a wonderful solo run.

Gallants could have equalised minutes later, but midfielder Ndlondlo somehow failed to beat advancing Williams after he beat the Sundowns offside trap.

In the dying minutes, Mokoena registered his second goal of the night with a thunderous shot that gave Arubi no chance as they continued with their rich vein of form.

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