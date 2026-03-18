ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Sundowns on a roll, Pirates falter and Bafana squad predictions

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Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a goal during their Betway Premiership match against Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.

In the 96th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza is joined by Mahlatse Mphahlele and eNCA reporter Ntsako Mkhari to discuss the latest sporting news in South Africa.

The show starts with a discussion on how Pirates can bounce back in their Betway Premiership title race from last weekend’s shock 1-1 draw with Siwelele FC that dealt their Betway Premiership ambitions a massive blow.

Also discussed are defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have hit top form at this crucial stage of the campaign where there is little room for error.

The show also discussed if Kaizer Chiefs have got what it takes to push for a top-three finish, where they are competing with Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu and Durban City.

In closing, the panel discussed players like Jayden Adams and Luke le Roux, who they feel have a good chance of making the final Bafana Bafana squad for international friendly matches against Panama next week in Durban and Cape Town.

TimesLIVE