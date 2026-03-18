Cardoso ‘not comfortable’ despite Sundowns’ top spot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso during the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaNdebele on February 21, 2026.

After returning to the top of the Betway Premiership standings following a comfortable 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso insists this is not really a comfortable position to be in at this stage of the season.

The Brazilians opened a two-point gap over Orlando Pirates from the same number of games (21) with their eighth successive league win since the beginning of the year.

The result was secured through a brace by substitute Teboho Mokoena and an own goal by Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya to register 50 points and put pressure on Pirates.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo scored for Gallants from the spot-kick, but it was not enough, as the result saw them in the relegation zone with 18 points from 22 matches.

“It’s more comfortable than yesterday because yesterday (Monday), Pirates were one point ahead. It’s more comfortable than two days before because then we had level points, but it is not really a comfortable place to be,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“If we feel it is comfortable, we are going to step in and fall. No, it’s not comfortable. It is where it is. We need to fight for more.

The game was not technically a good one at all, but we saw a hell of a fight in terms of understanding what to do every moment, especially in the second half, in the direction we had to go, which was three points. That makes me happy — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

“Of course, it is the most comfortable place to be towards this [Fifa] break to feel the energy. So it is always better to be in this position, but [there is] a lot to do if we think whatever we did will speak for us, it is wrong.

“What is going to speak for us is what we are going to do in the next match.”

Reflecting on another win, Cardoso said he was not entirely satisfied with the victory but was pleased with the fighting spirit from his players.

“I’m not absolutely satisfied, of course, but I saw something which is important to have in football when things don’t go your way; technically, you want to take them,” he said.

“I think the game was not technically a good one at all, but we saw a hell of a fight in terms of understanding what to do every moment, especially in the second half, in the direction we had to go, which was three points. That makes me happy.

“In the middle of this, we have to be satisfied with three points.”

Sundowns turn their attention to the Champions League quarterfinal, where they take a 3-0 lead to Stade Malien in Mali in the return leg on Sunday.

Sowetan