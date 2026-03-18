Guardiola laments City’s red card after third straight exit to Real Madrid

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Pep Guardiola cut a familiar figure on Tuesday, proud of his team’s fight, frustrated by the circumstances and insistent that Manchester City’s future remains bright despite a third straight Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid.

After losing the first leg 3-0, City conceded a penalty and were reduced to 10 men after 22 minutes of Tuesday’s return fixture after captain Bernardo Silva’s handball.

That made an improbable task virtually unmanageable, and Guardiola did not hide how much that moment coloured everything that followed.

“[The players] have always shown [spirit],” Guardiola said. “But after 3-0 and after 4-0 and 10 against 11, it was impossible.

“But the future will be bright and next season we’ll be back.”

He lamented that Tuesday’s second leg of the last-16 tie never got the true test he felt his side had earned.

Vinícius Júnior puts the final nail in Man City's coffin ⚰️⚽#UCL | #SSUCL pic.twitter.com/gymg6lFtsg — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 17, 2026

“I’m going to sleep and tomorrow let me challenge Madrid over 180 minutes 11 against 11. I wanted that feeling. That’s all.

“We are always really good but 10 against 11 for 75 minutes, if you are one or two up on aggregate ok, but when you are 4-0 down, it is more complicated.”

Guardiola stressed the importance of experience for a squad undergoing transition.

“Next season I don’t know what happens but [Abdukodir] Khusanov, Rayan Cherki, it is the first time playing Champions League, Antoine Semenyo. It needs time.

“There’s a lot of new players. But I saw many good things, we said 3-0 was almost impossible, but let’s try it.”

With a League Cup final against Arsenal looming on Sunday and a Premier League run‑in still ahead, he urged focus rather than despair.

“We have a final on Sunday, we still have to fight and finish well in the Premier League [second-placed City are nine points behind Arsenal with a game in hand]. Next season we will be back in the Champions League.”

Asked about his own future, Guardiola, whose contract runs through the summer of 2027, said with a smile: “When I retire in 10 years.”

He brushed off suggestions that a single Champions League title in his tenure at City was not enough.

“Everybody wants to fire me. I have to win six Champions Leagues to be recognised.”

He acknowledged Real Madrid, where anything short of winning is judged harshly, operate under a different pressure.

Vinicius put the visitors ahead at the Emirates from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after the VAR judged Bernardo Silva to have handled his shot on the line, a decision that also reduced City to 10 men and made an already daunting task seemingly impossible.

Guardiola’s men were not waving the white flag, however, and Erling Haaland levelled in the 41st minute when he tapped in a pass from Jeremy Doku from close range.

City’s Doku and Rayan Ait-Nouri and Madrid’s Federico Valverde and Vinicius had second-half goals chalked off before Vinicius completed his brace with the last kick of the game from the edge of the six-yard box in the 93rd minute.

Also on Tuesday night, Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze opened his Champions League account with a stunning goal as his side outclassed Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at home to reach the quarterfinals with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Leverkusen somehow weathered a barrage of Arsenal pressure in the opening half-hour with keeper Janis Blaswich outstanding until Eze’s screamer from outside the area in the 37th put them in control of an awkward tie.

The tireless Declan Rice made it 2-0 just past the hour with a precise low finish and Leverkusen, who ended Arsenal’s 100% record in this season’s competition when they had the better of a 1-1 draw in last week’s first leg, never really threatened a comeback.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been criticised for their efficient rather than flamboyant style this season, but were hugely impressive as they swept into the last eight where they will face Portuguese side Sporting.

Defending champions Paris St Germain laid down the gauntlet for European challengers, playing with Gallic brio to humble Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, for a crushing 8-2 aggregate victory.

It took less than six minutes for first-leg substitute hero Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to add a third goal to his tally in the tie, pouncing on an all too familiar Chelsea defensive blunder, this time by Mamadou Sarr.

Bradley Barcola is haunting the World Champions on their home turf 👀⚽



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/7eXbWXf8B8 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 17, 2026

Seven minutes later Bradley Barcola made it 2-0 on the night for the visitors with a fine finish to a PSG counter-attack and 19-year-old substitute Senny Mayulu added a third in the 62nd.

The home side rounded off a miserable night playing the last five minutes with 10 men after defender Trevoh Chalobah was carried off injured.

PSG will meet either Liverpool or Galatasaray in the quarterfinals.

Sporting staged a stunning comeback to beat Bodo/Glimt 5-0 after extra time and progress with a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg in Norway, Sporting attacked from the kickoff and went ahead in the 34th when Goncalo Inacio headed in from Francisco Trincao’s corner.

Bodo/Glimt struck the crossbar before half time, but Sporting scored again when Pedro Goncalves swept in Luis Suarez’s cross in the 61st minute and levelled the tie when Suarez converted a spot kick in the 78th after a VAR handball review.

Sporting needed less than two minutes of extra time to score the fourth as Maxi Araujo slotted, with substitute Rafael Nel adding a fifth in added time, ending the Norwegian side’s fairytale run and sending the back-to-back Portuguese champions through.