Iran negotiating with FIFA to move World Cup games to Mexico from US

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Mohammad Mohebi of Iran in action against goalkeeper Khalid Eisa of UAE during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification soccer match between Iran and the United Arab Emirates in Tehran, Iran, 20 March 2025.

Iran’s football federation is in discussions with FIFA about moving their World Cup matches to Mexico from the US due to concerns about the safety of their players, Iranian football President Mehdi Taj said on Monday.

Iran’s participation in the global showpiece event was thrown into doubt after co-hosts the US launched joint airstrikes on the country along with Israel.

US President Donald Trump said last week Iran was welcome to participate but suggested it might not be appropriate for them to play in the US “for their own life and safety”.

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” said Taj in a post on the Iranian embassy in Mexico’s X account.

Iran say they are in talks with FIFA to move their World Cup matches to co-host Mexico from the US.



US President Donald Trump said last week he didn't think it was "appropriate" for Iran to be at the tournament "for their own life and safety." pic.twitter.com/wZI2i2SqdF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 17, 2026

“We are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s World Cup matches in Mexico.”

World soccer’s governing body did not confirm any specifics.

“FIFA is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including IR Iran, to discuss planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025,” a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said during a daily press conference her country would have no problem hosting Iran’s World Cup matches, if FIFA agrees to it.

Iran secured a trip to a fourth successive World Cup by topping their group in the third round of Asian qualifying last year.

Mexico has offered to host Iran’s 2026 World Cup matches if FIFA agrees to relocate them, amid concerns about the safety of the Iranian players, following threats by the U.S. president. pic.twitter.com/SHSV6WslaX — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) March 17, 2026

The tournament is due to kick off on June 11 in the US, Canada and Mexico, with Iran scheduled to play two group matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle. Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand are Iran’s opponents in Group G.

The organising committees for matches in Los Angeles and Seattle did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal US business hours.

The prospect of shifting Iran’s fixtures to Mexico would mark a major logistical switch for the tournament, though relocating matches for security or geopolitical reasons is not unprecedented.

In September last year, Scotland secured a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus at Zalaegerszeg near the Austrian and Slovenian borders, after a ruling by UEFA over the role of Belarus as a staging ground for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In other sports, soured political relations between India and Pakistan means the nuclear-armed neighbours only face each other at neutral venues in multi-team cricket tournaments.

At the end of the day, it’s the federation who should decide if they’re playing, and as of today, the federation has told us that they are going to the World Cup. — AFC general secretary Windsor John

India refused to travel to Pakistan for last year’s Champions Trophy and were allowed to play all their matches in Dubai instead.

Should FIFA reject a switch of venue to Mexico, it seems unlikely that Iran would travel to the US and take part in the tournament while at war with one of the co-hosts.

Iran’s sports minister said last week it was not possible for the Iranian players to participate after the US launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran, killing the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader.

An official withdrawal would be the first in the modern era and leave FIFA with the urgent task of finding a replacement.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday that it had not received any notification that Iran will withdraw from the event.

“At the end of the day, it’s the federation who should decide if they’re playing, and as of today, the federation has told us that they are going to the World Cup,” AFC general secretary Windsor John said in Kuala Lumpur.