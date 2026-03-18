Stellies, Arrows in high-stakes battle for top-eight spot

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Gavin Hunt head coach of Stellenbosch during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Stellenbosch and Golden Arrows will be eyeing a place in the top eight when they meet at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban, tonight (7.30pm).

They are both level on 24 points, with Arrows in ninth place and Stellenbosch in 10th, with only a goal difference separating them.

They‘re also one point behind eighth-place TS Galaxy, who will only be in action on Sunday when they host Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium.

A win for either side will be enough to see them move to the top eight brackets, and Stellies coach Gavin Hunt is expecting a tough fixture, with the two teams desperate for a win tonight.

“We were hugely disappointed against Galaxy last weekend because I felt it was a real chance for us [to move to the top eight]. Now we take on Arrows, who are right above us or on us with the same points in the league. So, we must come away with something against them,” Hunt told the club’s media department.

The Cape Winelands side will also be looking to avenge the defeat they suffered to Abafana Bes’thende in the Nedbank Cup, but Hunt insists they will not be approaching this fixture with that mindset, but to win it.

“This will be the second time we play them in a month. We played really well in the first game and I think we were [just] unfortunate,” he said.

“We missed a lot of opportunities. We didn’t take our chances, and they took the one they had, so we got beaten and knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, but this will be a different game.”

Arrows, on the other hand, will look to build on their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Marumo Gallants on Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium in their last league match to make two back-to-back wins.

They’ll also look for consistency to finish in the top eight, as they’ve been blowing hot and cold.

Fixtures

Today: Arrows v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7.30pm).

Saturday: Polokwane v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Chippa, Athlone (3.30pm); Chiefs v Magesi, Moses Mabhida (6pm).

Sunday: Siwelele v Orbit, Free State (3.30pm); Arrows v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Galaxy v Pirates, Mbombela (3.30pm); Durban v Bay, Chatsworth (6pm).

Sowetan