Broos blasts CAF over Afcon title ruling

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during squad announcement at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday for friendly matches against Panama.

By Mahlatse Mphahlele

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has accused the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of lacking consistency when it comes to taking decisions.

Broos, who is not scared to speak his mind on current affairs, was reacting to developments after the CAF appeals board’s ruling stripped Senegal of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title they earned in a 1-0 victory in a controversial final against Morocco on January 18.

The board ruled Senegal transgressed the rules. Morocco were awarded a penalty in stoppage time of regular play, after which Senegal’s players left the pitch for 14 minutes in protest. Senegal returned, Morocco missed the spot kick, and the Lions of Teranga won via Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal.

“What I can say is Caf have shown again there is no consistency in decisions,” Broos said as he announced his 23-player squad for the back-to-back preparation matches against Panama in Durban on March 27 and Cape Town on March 31.

“It is painful for Senegal to lose the trophy. There is a rule that if you leave the pitch, you forfeit the game, and it’s done. But why don’t you [Caf] do it [make the ruling] earlier, [rather than] wait for two months?”

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on the return of Themba Zwane to the team.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/esVhLof0Fk pic.twitter.com/2C6QRkWqaX — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 19, 2026

Broos gave an example of last year’s incident where Fifa belatedly docked Bafana three points during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after his team fielded ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a victory, where there was no protest from opponents Lesotho within the prescribed period.

“On the other side, there is also a rule that when a team selects a player with two yellow cards, the opponents have to complain directly after the game; in 24 hours you have to send a complaint to Fifa.

“It didn’t happen when we fielded Teboho Mokoena. They decided to deduct points from us after six months, and this is something I don’t understand.

“I have said it before that you must be consistent with decisions. It’s painful for Senegal, and they could have done it much earlier.

“Sometimes, you don’t even have to wait for the complaint of Morocco because the rules are there.”

One of the major talking points in Broos’ squad for the Panama matches was the return of veteran midfielder Themba Zwane, who has returned to action for Mamelodi Sundowns after a spate of injuries.

“You don’t hesitate about him when he is fit but we will see how fit he is and what he can bring to the national team. I hope we can have Themba Zwane because he will be important to the team.

This month’s two friendlies take place in Fifa’s last international date before the 2026 World Cup in North America and serve as crucial preparation towards Bafana’s opening Group A game against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

“When he had an injury, I thought it was the end of his career,” Broos said of inspirational Sundowns captain Zwane.

“With that type of injury and at that age, there is a big chance your career is finished. But when I heard about his ambition and how hard he worked to come back, I was impressed.

“I spoke with him after one of the World Cup qualifiers, and immediately I felt he wanted to be with the national team again.”

Broos said Zwane is important for Bafana because he commands respect from all the players and is highly experienced.

“You don’t hesitate about him when he is fit, but we will see how fit he is and what he can bring to the national team. I hope we can have Themba Zwane because he will be important to the team.

“He is an experienced player, and everyone has a lot of respect for him. I see that everyone at Sundowns has a lot of respect for him.

“Sometimes it is important to have such a player in the team.”