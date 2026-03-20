‘He is not a winger’: Bafana coach Broos to use Relebohile Mofokeng as playmaker

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is going to use attacker Relebohile Mofokeng as a playmaker.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will give Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng a chance at a creative number 10 role in the back-to-back friendly matches against Panama.

Bafana host the South Americans in 2026 Fifa World Cup preparation matches at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and Cape Town Stadium next week. The global showpiece will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

Broos has replaced Sipho Mbule, who disappointed as a playmaker during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco early in the year, with veteran Themba Zwane.

If he gets to the US, Mexico and Canada, Zwane is unlikely to start matches but will be used as an impact player from the bench, with Mofokeng to be tasked with the playmaking responsibilities from the start.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has already said this season that Mofokeng is best suited as a number 10 and not as a winger, and that’s where he has used him for most of the matches this season.

With his intelligence and qualities, he can help the team a lot. Its up to him now. — Hugo Broos on Relebohile Mofokeng

“He is not a winger, but I will see now if he can satisfy us in that position,” said Broos.

“For me, he will not play anymore on the wing because I don’t think he is a winger. He doesn’t have the qualities to be a winger but he can be a good number 10,” Broos said.

“With his intelligence and qualities, he can help the team a lot. It’s up to him now; I will give him a chance and we will see what happens.”

Broos is also happy that Zwane is back to full fitness and getting some minutes at Mamelodi Sundowns.

“He is someone who can let the team play. Sipho Mbule did it in September and October during the qualifiers for the World Cup. Mbule was outstanding in those games, but there is something like consistency.

“When you see what Themba did before his injury, he was consistent in his performances and he made us play better. He made us have better performances because he is intelligent,” Broos said.

“I can’t explain it to you guys, I never told anything to Themba, telling him what to do. He just did what I wanted, and I think Relebohile Mofokeng can do that also, and I am sure of it.”

TimesLIVE