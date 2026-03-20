POLL | Should Senegal be banned from next Afcon if they refuse to return the trophy?

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Ismael Saibari (left) and Pathe Cisse of Senegal celebrate victory after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final match between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on January 18 2026.

Following the controversial decision by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title, the Senegalese government has rejected the ruling, labelling it “unjust” and “grossly illegal”.

The controversy stems from a ruling by the Caf Appeals Board to overturn the result of the 2025 Afcon final and award the title to Morocco.

This decision followed a breach of tournament regulations by the Senegalese team, who staged a walkout during the match to protest a controversial penalty decision.

While Senegal originally secured a 1-0 victory in extra time, the Caf appeals board has instead recorded the match as a 3-0 walkover win in favour of Morocco.

The decision has ignited a fierce debate on whether Caf’s disciplinary measures were proportionate.

In response, the Senegalese government has called for an independent investigation into suspected corruption within Caf’s governing structures.

“Senegal will pursue all appropriate avenues of appeal, including before competent international judicial bodies, so that justice may be served and the primacy of the sporting result restored,” the government stated.

Senegal’s defiance has raised concerns about the possibility of the nation being banned from future competitions.

Such a sanction could be triggered if the team continues to refuse to hand over the trophy and medals as ordered by the governing body.