Soccer

Man City win League Cup final against Arsenal with O’Reilly double

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy after the team won the Carabao Cup final match against Arsenal FC in London, Great Britain, 22 March 2026. ( EPA/TOLGA AKMEN)

Two second-half headers by Manchester City’s ​Nico O’Reilly settled the English ‌season’s first silverware on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Arsenal ​2-0 in the League Cup ​final.

Premier League leaders Arsenal arrived ⁠as favourites to win their ​first trophy since 2020 but ​could have no complaints as City deservedly won the competition for the ninth ​time.

After a dreary first-half ​stalemate City went up a gear after ‌the ⁠break and O’Reilly capitalised on a fumble by Arsenal keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to head in ​on the ​hour.

Four ⁠minutes later O’Reilly made it 2-0 as he ​met a cross by Matheus ​Nunes.

Arsenal ⁠huffed and puffed and hit the bar late on but ⁠showed ​little invention as ​talk of a possible quadruple ended abruptly.

Reuters

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