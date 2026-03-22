Man City win League Cup final against Arsenal with O’Reilly double

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Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy after the team won the Carabao Cup final match against Arsenal FC in London, Great Britain, 22 March 2026.

Two second-half headers by Manchester City’s ​Nico O’Reilly settled the English ‌season’s first silverware on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Arsenal ​2-0 in the League Cup ​final.

Premier League leaders Arsenal arrived ⁠as favourites to win their ​first trophy since 2020 but ​could have no complaints as City deservedly won the competition for the ninth ​time.

After a dreary first-half ​stalemate City went up a gear after ‌the ⁠break and O’Reilly capitalised on a fumble by Arsenal keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to head in ​on the ​hour.

Four ⁠minutes later O’Reilly made it 2-0 as he ​met a cross by Matheus ​Nunes.

Arsenal ⁠huffed and puffed and hit the bar late on but ⁠showed ​little invention as ​talk of a possible quadruple ended abruptly.

Reuters