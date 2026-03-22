Poster boy Rele bags hat-trick as Bucs hit Galaxy for six

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Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with teammates during their Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadiumn in Nelspruit on 22 March 2026.

Just two days after being portrayed as Bafana Bafana’s poster boy for the upcoming Fifa World Cup, Relebohile Mofokeng consolidated his rise to stardom with his first senior hat-trick, inspiring Orlando Pirates to an emphatic 6-0 win over a 10-man TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

On Friday, Mofokeng, 21, was depicted as the face of Bafana when they launched their new away jersey in Menlyn Mall. Tshepang Moremi and Kamohelo Sebelebele were also on target for Bucs, while Mlungisi Mbunjana netted an own goal.

This massive victory saw Pirates return to the top of the table, dethroning Mamelodi Sundowns, who weren’t in league action this weekend owing to their CAF Champions League commitments. Galaxy have now lost six of their last seven league games.

Pirates made three changes to the starting XI that drew 1-all at home to Siwelele last week Saturday. Deon Hotto, Masindi Nemtajela and Andre de Jong started in the places that were respectively occupied by Nkosikhona Ndaba, Makhehleni Makhaula and Oswin Appollis in the last game.

Sedwyn George replacing suspended Victor Letsoalo was the only change Galaxy made to the starting line-up that also drew 1-1 away to Stellenbosch in their last match.

Four minutes into the game, Galaxy were dealt a huge blow when Oupa Motaung, who was the last man, was red-carded for hacking down a speeding Mofokeng just outside the box, leaving referee Jelly Chavani with no choice, but to give him his marching orders right away.

Mofokeng stepped up to brilliantly convert the resultant set piece, which left Galaxy keeper Ira Tape injured after he crashed into the upright. However, the towering Ivorian shrugged off the injury.

The game was played at a very fast pace, resulting in rushed decisions from both sides, especially in the first half but that didn’t prevent Pirates from scoring three goals before the break. Tape made a few great saves in the first half, denying the likes of De Jong and Yanela Mbuthuma.

Galaxy were never in the game and Mbunjana’s own goal in the 44th minute summed up their dire day. Mbunjana tried to make a back pass to Tape, not realising that he’d fallen down.

Moremi beat Tape with a low-driven effort from a short corner three minutes after Mbunjana’s own goal. Mofokeng completed his brace after gliding through Galaxy’s defensive line, benefitting from an Appollis pass in the 53rd minute.

Kamogelo Sebelebele scored Bucs’ fifth goal after he was brilliantly set up by Nemtajela’s pinpoint pass a few minutes after the hour mark. Mofokeng netted his third in the 69th minute with a nicely-curled effort from outside the box and a somewhat butterfingers moment for Tape.