Galaxy target Nedbank Cup to ‘save’ their season after Pirates humiliation

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Adnan Beganovic, TS Galaxy head coach, during the 2025 Carling Knockout last 16 match between Orbit College and TS Galaxy at Olympia Park Stadium in Rustenburg on October 4 2025. ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic targets winning the Nedbank Cup and a top eight finish for redemption after being humiliated 6-0 by title-chasing Orlando Pirates at home on Sunday.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored a hat-trick, while Tshepang Moremi and Kamogelo Sebelebele were also on target for Pirates at Mbombela Stadium, where Galaxy skipper Mlungisi Mbunjana scored an own goal.

Galaxy were reduced to 10 men when defender Oupa Motaung was sent off in the fourth minute. It was Galaxy’s sixth league defeat in seven games, where they managed one draw.

“We actually didn’t expect this type of game. We prepared ourselves for something different, but a red card in the third minute made things very difficult for us. Pirates are a quality team who make life difficult not only for us but for many teams in the league,” Beganovic said.

We can save our season if we can win the Nedbank Cup. — Adnan Beganovic, TS Galaxy coach

“We need to analyse everything, focus on ourselves and fix our mistakes. I also think the Fifa break has arrived at the best time to prepare ourselves, not only physically, but mentally as well.”

Beganovic feels winning the Nedbank Cup, coupled with a top eight finish, would “save” what he describes as a “tough season”. The Rockets face Milford in the Nedbank Cup semifinals at home on April 5.

“We can save our season if we can win the Nedbank Cup, but again we still have a great opportunity to finish in the top eight, although it’s tough now,” the Galaxy coach said.

“We have enough games at home against opponents who are at our level, so that’s where we need to capitalise to make sure we are in the top eight by the end of the season. It’s a tough season for us, but we will try to stay strong.”