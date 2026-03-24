Bafana put off by R90m asking price to face Brazil, Argentina, reveals Broos

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Bafana Bafana could have had high-profile friendlies against world champions Argentina or Brazil, but exorbitant match fees nearing R100m prevented that, according to Hugo Broos.

Broos’s side have instead had to settle for Panama in two international friendlies this Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium (7pm) and in Cape Town on Tuesday (7.30pm), with the cash-strapped South African Football Association (Safa) having flinched at forking out that amount of money for the two South American giants.

This month’s friendlies take place in the last Fifa international date before the World Cup, and form crucial preparation for South Africa ahead of their clash in the tournament opener against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City on June 11. Their other games are against South Korea and a European Path D qualifier to be determined.

“A few minutes ago, Lydia [Monyepao], the CEO, told me Brazil wanted to play against us and I said, very well, why not? But they asked for $5m [R84.4m] to come,” Broos said at a press conference on Monday in Pretoria, where his squad have assembled and begun training.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos says SAFA could not afford friendlies with Brazil, Argentina.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/RMFjni40BW pic.twitter.com/ODcHW08jzU — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 23, 2026

“A few months ago, Argentina also wanted to play in Johannesburg against us for €5m [R97.9m], so it’s easy to say, ‘yeah, why not?’

“Panama is not coming for free either. We have to pay for them to be here and play two games. Safa made a big effort to have Panama.

“We will see what we can get, maybe an Asian or European team for May. I know a European team is easier because the money is there. We don’t have that money. Also, if you go and play Argentina or Brazil at FNB Stadium, it’s full.

“If that is possible, you can invite those teams because with 90,000 people, you never lose money at FNB.”

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Relebohile Mofokeng.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/iKjyktqqaJ pic.twitter.com/ZIX6w4Caqt — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 23, 2026

Broos explained why 33rd-ranked Panama were selected.

“[Panama have] the same the style of playing as Mexico, our first opponents, so I think it was the right choice to choose them for the two games.

“It will teach us a lot about the Central American style of playing football. The results are not that important, but I don’t want to have two defeats because we have to learn a lot about those kinds of countries.”

Broos revealed Sundowns’ players will join the Bafana squad on Tuesday after giving them a day off on Monday having travelled back overnight from their Caf Champions League quarterfinal aggregate win against Stade Malien in Mali on Sunday.

Also joining South Africa on Tuesday will be overseas-based Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Samukele Kabini and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Sowetan