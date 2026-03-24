Mbappé fit and ready to play every game for Madrid before World Cup

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France striker Kylian Mbappé says he has fully recovered from a knee injury and wants to play all of Real Madrid’s remaining matches in the season run-in as he builds toward the World Cup.

The 27-year-old missed four league games in 2026 due to a lingering knee issue from last season but featured off the bench in the 64th minute of Madrid’s 3-2 win over Atletico on Sunday.

Mbappé has been named in France’s squad for friendlies against Brazil on March 26 and Colombia three days later in the US, which is co-hosting the June 11-July 19 World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

“I have made a 100% recovery,” Mbappé told AS.

“I prepared for the last two World Cups in the best way possible, which is to play, score goals, win titles, and fight until the last minute for my club, and this year I am going to do the same to arrive in top form.”

France will play in Group I at the World Cup with Norway, Senegal and the winner of an intercontinental playoff.