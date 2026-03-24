Pirates and King Rele’s magnificent six to blow up Rockets refuels title hopes

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Relebohile Mofokeng celebrates a goal for Orlando Pirates with teammates in their Betway Premiership win against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The pressure was on as Orlando Pirates travelled to Mbombela Stadium to meet a tough TS Galaxy in another crucial Betway clash in Bucs’ title chase on Sunday.

Suave Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, orchestrating the closest challenge any team has managed to eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns’ awe-inspiring Betway Premiership dominance in half a decade, saw his team drop points in a shock 1-1 home draw against Siwelele FC on March 14.

The Buccaneers had a six-point lead at one stage. That was reeled in to three, when it could have been extended to a formidable nine by Sundowns earning a crucial 2-1 win at FNB Stadium on February 18.

Since then, Downs closed that slender gap and usurped the lead on a few occasions, Pirates responding by snatching it back themselves as their superior goal difference, and sometimes only goals scored, put them ahead in a thrilling neck-and-neck race.

The points dropped against Siwelele, given Pirates’ one-time decent lead, and Miguel Cardoso’s Sundowns hitting metronomic form domestically (winning five league games by comfortable margins) and internationally (taking a 3-0 lead from their home leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal against Stade Malien) led many to wonder if Bucs’ Premiership challenge was waning.

Rele Mofokeng hits TS Galaxy for six ☠️🔥



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/ULxnz26bb5 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 22, 2026

Aware of the tightest margins for error in such a race, Ouaddou had also been cautioning his team and openly complaining about their lack of killer instinct in front of goal.

Galaxy had gone a little off the boil under Serbian coach Adnan Beganovic in the league, but their elimination of Sundowns on their way to the Nedbank Cup semifinals was a recent reminder they are one of the better-drilled teams in the PSL. If Pirates dropped more points this weekend, Downs would have a perhaps insurmountable opening in the league race.

Instead, Pirates’ star quality and the genuine ammunition at Ouaddou’s disposal produced a five-star performance and 6-0 victory that must have refuelled Bucs’ title chase.

Oswin Appollis was the attacking star of the show for Pirates for much of the first half of the season, revelling at a big, title-chasing club after his move from Polokwane City in the off-season.

Relebohile Mofokeng, after a concerningly quiet start, has been rejuvenated in the second half of the campaign. His hat-trick on Sunday ― opening the scoring with a long-range beauty then twice turning Rockets defender MacBeth Mahlangu before two more strong finishes, the second from inside the ‘D’ ― had Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos excited ahead of this month’s World Cup warm-up friendlies against Panama.

Increasingly used in a central playmaking role rather than wing, where the diminutive, much-skilled Bucs youth product can be muscled off the ball, Ouaddou also clearly sees Mofokeng as perhaps the key to unlocking a first league title for Pirates since 2012.

“I think it [the hat-trick] is important for him, but it’s important for the team and the club as well. A boy who scores a hat-trick, it will give him trust and confidence to see that he can definitely perform at the high level,” the coach said.

Relebohile Mofokeng 🤝 scoring cracking goals at the Mbombela Stadium 🔥#SSDiski | @SamsungSA pic.twitter.com/gyxq7rfsw5 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 23, 2026

“It’s good for him, it’s good for us and the log as well in terms of the goal difference. These three goals have to show him that it’s not the end. He has to keep working, and there may be some more hat-tricks in the future as well.”

The slugging match with more experienced, more battle-hardened, trophy machines Downs could have taken its toll on a lesser challenger by now. Ouaddou sees unity and ambition in his younger, hungrier team.

“I just motivate all my players with targets. Targets to improve individually, to improve collectively with the team.

“And for us this target is simple: it’s to win the league. I don’t know if we will succeed, but I can tell you, we will give everything to bring this silverware to our fans.

“And after that, the second target is [our players being in the Bafana squad for] the World Cup. To be among the best 11, or 25, of the country. It’s a fantastic challenge for all these boys.

“But more than that, when you see players performing with a lot of trust, a lot of confidence, it’s because they feel supported. They are not afraid to make mistakes.

“It’s what happens in some games, where the guys are not in the right environment to perform because they are scared to make mistakes. But today they felt fantastic support from our fans. It’s what we’re looking for.”

Ouaddou also suggested Bucs’ supporters at Orlando Stadium put pressure on his players getting on their backs sometimes.

“If somebody has to criticise, please criticise the coach. I am ready to carry all this criticism. But not our boys, please. Some of them are young, they just started at a big club, so we don’t have to put them under pressure.”

And of course, the coach was pleased to see his side finally click to his satisfaction in the final third.

“I think the boys started the game exactly like we wanted, very high. We wanted to put very high pressure from the start, to find space and try to find the net quickly. I think they were really efficient. I think it’s the first time we converted, let’s say, 80% of our chances.

“They were brave in the game, fantastic team spirit. I think it was very good football we showed our fans.

“I said to the boys, the story is not over. We are going to fight until the end of the season and we’ll see what happens.”

Pirates are not flagging yet. Downs’ invincible aura of the last few weeks was pricked as they were reduced to 10 players then lost the second leg against Malien in Bamako on Sunday 2-0, hanging on amid a scare to reach the Champions League semifinals 3-2 on aggregate.

The race is still completely on between Pretoria giants fighting on domestic and continental fronts and their Soweto rivals and at this rate could well be decided in a final-day thriller next month.