WATCH | ‘I was always ready’: Bafana rookie Leaner not surprised by call-up

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Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner says he wasn’t surprised by his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming two-leg friendly against Panama.

Bafana’s first game against Panama is at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).

The second fixture is billed for Cape Town Stadium next Tuesday (7.30pm).

Many had expected Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine, who’s been Bafana’s second-choice goalkeeper after skipper Ronwen Williams for the longest time, to keep his berth in the squad, but Bafana coach Hugo Broos decided to drop him in favour of the 28-year-old Leaner.

Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Learner insist he wasn't surprised by his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad for upcoming two-legged friendly against Panama in Durban and Cape Town on Friday and next Tuesday, respectively.https://t.co/iM4QLNLeD2

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/kcBBshZbhl — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) March 24, 2026

“I don’t feel like I was surprised [by his inclusion in the squad]. In the prelim squad, there are always five goalkeepers, [so] if your name is there from the five, you always have to be ready,” Leaner told a press conference in Pretoria on Monday.

“If you feel like there are always three and that you won’t make the final and you do get a chance, then you won’t be ready. So I was always ready.”

Leaner believes he’s reaping the rewards of his hard work. The Babina Noko shot-stopper has kept eight clean sheets from 13 league games this season, conceding six goals.

“I was grateful for coming here because I’ve been working for this, and it’s always been my goal to play for the national team. So I was grateful to get the call-up and get the recognition.”