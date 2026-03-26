Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo says Pirates can win the league

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In the 97th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Mahlatse Mphahlele and Sizwe Mabena are joined by South African Football Players Union (Sapfu) president Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo.

During the wide-ranging interview, Hlatshwayo said he has been highly impressed by the camaraderie in the current Bafana Bafana squad under coach Hugo Broos and his work at Safpu.

He urged the players to take the back-to-back friendly matches against Panama seriously because the two games will be auditions for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Turning his attention to domestic football, Hlatshwayo said his former team Orlando Pirates have got what it takes to finally win the Betway Premiership.

As a player who captained Ajax Cape Town, Bidvest Wits, Pirates, SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana, he spoke about the challenges of being a leader.

During his career Hlatshwayo suffered many head injuries and said South African football must take the issue of concussions seriously as is done in rugby and cricket.

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