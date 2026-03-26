Bafana to find out European World Cup opponents as playoffs commence

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Rasmus Højlund scores from the penalty spot for Denmark in their 1-1 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying draw against Scotland in Glasgow in November 2025.

Bafana Bafana will discover their 2026 World Cup Group A opponents in the European Path D playoffs that start with their semifinals on Thursday night and have a final on Tuesday.

Czech Republic meet Republic of Ireland in Prague and Denmark face North Macedonia in Copenhagen in Thursday’s semifinals (both 9.45pm SA time), competing for a place in Tuesday’s final.

The winners will be placed in Group A of the 2026 World Cup with co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.

Bafana play the opening match of the World Cup, also being hosted by Canada and the US, against Mexico in Mexico City on June 11. South Africa meet the European qualifier in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 18 and South Korea in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 24.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos, preparing his team to face Panama in two World Cup preparation friendlies in Durban on Friday (7pm) and Cape Town on Tuesday (7.30pm), said he would most prefer to avoid Denmark of the Path D competitors.

“If you go by logic, then yes, maybe Denmark are the favourites [in Path D]. But do not underestimate Czech, they are not a bad team at all,” Broos said.

“The other teams, Northern Ireland and North Macedonia, are a little bit more underdogs, but in a knockout system anything can happen. Both games are do-or-die, so there can always be surprises.

“If you ask my heart, I would prefer it not to be Denmark or the Czech Republic. That does not mean we would automatically beat Macedonia or Northern Ireland, because there is still quality there. But we will wait and see.

If you go by logic, then yes, maybe Denmark are the favourites [in Path D]. But do not underestimate Czech, they are not a bad team at all — Hugo Broos

“Denmark were very close to qualifying directly, so I do not think they will want to waste their second chance.”

Denmark were second with 11 points to winners Scotland’s 13 in European first round qualifying Group C. Czech Republic ended second with 16 points to Croatia’s 22 in Group L.

North Macedonia ended third in Group J with 13 points, behind Belgium (18 points) and Wales (16). Northern Ireland were third on nine points to Germany (15) and Slovakia (12) in Group A.

The European second round playoffs will feature 16 teams vying for four remaining places.

The 12 runners-up from the first-round group stage have been joined by four Uefa Nations League group winners that finished outside the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

2006 World Cup, Uefa Second Round Path D playoffs

Thursday:

Semifinals

Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland, Prague

Denmark v North Macedonia, Copenhagen

March 31: final