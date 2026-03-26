Cardoso, Mofokeng win back-to-back awards

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Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso during the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaNdebele on February 21 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng have secured back-to-back awards in the Betway Premiership after being named Coach and Player of the Month respectively for March.

They also won the Coach and Player the Month awards for both January and February, so it was unsurprising they both won again.

Cardoso guided Sundowns to four wins from four matches this month, which strengthened their bid in the title race.

“He edged out strong competition from Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and AmaZulu mentor Arthur Zwane, who has guided Usuthu into the top three after winning two of their three fixtures in March,” the Premier Soccer League (PSL) said in a statement.

Mofokeng retained the award following an outstanding performance after he netted four goals, including the hat-trick against TS Galaxy on Sunday at Mbombela Stadium.

Meanwhile, Chippa United’s Ayabulela Konqobe won the goal of the month following his outstanding strike against Magesi at Seshego Stadium.

Sowetan