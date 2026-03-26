Soccer

Cardoso, Mofokeng win back-to-back awards

Miguel Cardoso and Relebohile Mofokeng have won for three consecutive months

Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso during the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaNdebele on February 21 2026. (BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng have secured back-to-back awards in the Betway Premiership after being named Coach and Player of the Month respectively for March.

They also won the Coach and Player the Month awards for both January and February, so it was unsurprising they both won again.

Cardoso guided Sundowns to four wins from four matches this month, which strengthened their bid in the title race.

“He edged out strong competition from Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and AmaZulu mentor Arthur Zwane, who has guided Usuthu into the top three after winning two of their three fixtures in March,” the Premier Soccer League (PSL) said in a statement.

Mofokeng retained the award following an outstanding performance after he netted four goals, including the hat-trick against TS Galaxy on Sunday at Mbombela Stadium.

Meanwhile, Chippa United’s Ayabulela Konqobe won the goal of the month following his outstanding strike against Magesi at Seshego Stadium.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Stay informed with the upgraded TimesLIVE and Sunday Times app - subscribe today

2

Ex-SAPS special task force officer denies role in Witness D killing

3

Masemola not charged with corruption but could be suspended, says policing expert

4

KZN education department appoints 500 grade R teachers to strengthen early learning

5

DA calls for suspension of police boss Masemola amid R360m tender scandal