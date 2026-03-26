Mbokazi and Hlongwane to miss Bafana’s friendly against Panama in Durban

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams speak to media ahead of the international friendly with Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has confirmed that US-based Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Bongokuhle Hlongwane will miss the first international friendly against Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

Defender Mbokazi (Chicago Fire) and striker Hlongwane (Minnesota United) are not injured but Broos said he is resting them to recover fully from jet lag after a long-haul trip from the US.

Mbokazi and Hlongwane will be available for the second friendly in Cape Town on Tuesday, in what is possibly the team’s last match on South African soil before they depart for the 2025 Fifa World Cup in May.

The unavailability of Mbokazi for this match has opened up an inviting opportunity for German-based defender Ime Okon to possibly partner Nkosinathi Sibisi in central defence.

Okon, who plays for Hannover 96 in Bundesliga 2, is one of the other centre backs with Khulumane Ndamane who has been in good form for Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The only thing I can say about the team is that Mbokazi and Hlongwane will not play in this match,” said Broos in his usual pre-match press conference in Durban.

“This is not because they are sick, it’s because of the long trip they took from America. It is about the jet lag because there is a seven-hour difference. So the guys need a little bit of time to recover, but they will be available for the second game on Tuesday in Cape Town.”

The two matches are the last high-profile preparation outings for the Bafana and Broos said he wants the players to recover from unsatisfactory performances they showed at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

“I want to see the real Bafana Bafana, the team that we know from the past two years, which produced good results and dished out fantastic performances.

They aren't just training; they’re preparing for war. 😤 Bafana Bafana is dialing up the intensity and leaving it all on the pitch ahead of Friday’s clash with Panama. The boys are locked in. Let’s go, Mzansi! 🇿🇦🔥⚽️ #BafanaPride@adidasfootball @adidasza @rexona_sa… pic.twitter.com/0kYCDpM4Pd — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 25, 2026

“Performances where we finished third at Afcon and qualified for the World Cup. We lost that a little bit at Afcon and I hope to see that again on Friday.

“I want to see a team that plays with passion, is determined on the pitch and plays good football. Is the result important, certainly.

“The result is always important and the other important thing is the performance. If we play a good game and win, it will boost our confidence and make us believe in ourselves.

“This is something that we need at the moment after the Afcon disappointment, but I am confident. We are ready for the game on Friday and we will see what happens.

“I am happy with what I saw in training, and they are motivated to get a good result on Friday. We all know that Panama are a good opponent and this is good preparation for us for the game against Mexico in about three months.”

Asked about Panama, captain Ronwen Williams said they were not an easy team to beat.

“They are a team with a lot of quality, they are sitting 33rd on the world rankings and we haven’t been above the 50th mark in a long time.

“We have familiarised ourselves with them and they are a team that you need to take seriously. They don’t need a lot of chances to punish you and that’s what we saw with their last qualifier where they won 3-2 to qualify for the World Cup.

“They had only three chances and took them, that shows how deadly they can be. They are efficient in front of goal, they are compact and don’t give much away, and it’s a good test for us.

“I think this will give ourselves, the coach and the public an idea of where we are and what we need to do to be ready for that opening game of the World Cup against Mexico.”

TimesLIVE